LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Dena Swaffar (left) of Farmington, has served as director of food services for Lincoln Senior Center since April. She is assisted by Patsy Edwards and Kim Waskom, both of Lincoln. The food is receiving rave reviews from senior adults at the center. This day, the staff served lasagna, several sides and brownies for dessert. The lunch is available for seniors 60 and over for a suggested $3 donation. It's also open to those under 60 years of age for $6.59 per meal.

LINCOLN -- The mission of Lincoln Senior Center is to help senior adults live an independent lifestyle, according to Director Robyn Walters, who took over the reins of the facility in July.

"That's the right of every senior, to be independent as long as possible," said Walters, who lives in Lincoln, not too far from the senior center.

The center provides a hot, nutritious meal five days a week, games and activities, programs and just the chance to socialize with other adults.

Walters said many people are under the impression that senior centers are only for old adults who are poor or sick.

Not true at all, she said.

"We offer this to all seniors, no matter what their income," she said.

The Lincoln Senior Center has people who come from all walks of life. Some are richer, some are poorer, she said. Some are in better health than others.

She's found that no matter the income, senior adults who come to the center want to be active and have fun.

"They want to go, go go," she said.

Participation at the center has been increasing the past six months, and Walters said she attributes that to several areas, one being the food.

Dena Swaffar of Farmington started cooking meals for the senior center in April and she comes with more than 25 years of experience cooking meals for the Kappa Delta sorority house at the University of Arkansas.

The sorority tore down its house and built a new one. At the time, it elected to use an outside source for meals, instead of hiring a cook staff, Swaffar said.

Swaffar said she has enjoyed the change of pace of cooking for senior adults, versus college students.

"I see the need for people who are hungry," Swaffar said. "Here, you feel like you are making a difference. I believe that they appreciate it."

Walters said she appreciates the kitchen staff and knows that the senior adults appreciate the good food.

"We have home-cooked meals that are delicious," Walters said. "Our kitchen staff is amazing."

Certain activities also are bringing in more people. The center is having as many as 75 people on its busiest days. Bingo is played twice a week and it's popular with a lot of the senior adults.

Walters has owned a business, worked as a deputy circuit clerk at Washington County Courthouse and worked with special needs adults and children at the Elizabeth Richardson Center and Prairie Grove School District. She also has experience in the hospitality food industry.

Her job at Lincoln Senior Center brings together a little bit of everything she's done over the years and she said she "absolutely" loves working with senior adults.

Her goal is to grow the program and reach out into Lincoln and surrounding communities so others will know about the center and its programs.

"I want them to know what we offer," Walters said. "There's a big population of seniors in the community and I would like to reach them." Walters said the facility not only serves Lincoln but it also has people coming from Morrow, Summers, Westville, Okla., and a few other places.

The calendar stays full. Some events on December's calendar are Bingo games, exercise classes, beanbag baseball, chair sports, live music, activities, shopping trips and dancing. Seniors have gone to the movies and out to eat. They've been to Terra Studios near Elkins and enjoyed a fall foliage trip.

For December, the center is planning a trip to the casino, will host Santa Claus for Lincoln's Christmas on the Square and is going to Muskogee, Okla., to see the Christmas lights and go out to dinner.

"I didn't expect how active they are," Walters said.

The center also provides transportation for those who need to go shopping or to appointments. A van will pick up people to bring them to the center if they need transportation.

Part of Walters' job is to raise money for the center. Her budget for the current fiscal year is $232,000 and the center has to raise about 50 percent of its budget through donations and events. The center's portion does not include money that seniors donate for their meals.

"We have suggested donations (for meals) but whatever they want to give, we're blessed to receive it," she said.

The center's Apple Festival breakfasts bring in the most money. Walters has other ideas for fundraisers, such as a casino night or a Touch a Truck event.

Overall, Walters said Lincoln Senior Center is doing very well.

"I think good things will happen," she said.

