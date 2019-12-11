LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ian Knox, 3, and his mother Melissa Rogers, both of Prairie Grove, work on a snowman craft last week with Kylee Cole, park interpreter with Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, during Read with a Ranger at the Latta Barn. The program, held at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, is designed for preschool to elementary school children and includes a story time and a craft activity.

