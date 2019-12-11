The following activities and events are planned for the week of Dec. 13-19 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Friday, Dec. 13

-- Battlefield Tour, 2-2:30 p.m. -- This is a 1 1/2-hour tour with park interpreters, departs from Hindman Museum. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Tickets are $5 (cash only) and may be purchased in Hindman Hall Museum daily from 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

-- Detectives of the Past, 11 a.m. -- Uncover the work of historians in this interactive program that introduces you to the story of Prairie Grove Battlefield. This program is great for families to work together using historic documents, maps, and artifacts to discover the history that happened here. Meeting place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Saturday, Dec. 14

-- Morning Stroll, 9-9:45 a.m. -- Meet a park interpreter at Hindman Hall Museum to grab a coffee, then start your morning off on the right foot with a relaxed one-mile walk through the park. This informal walk is ideal for teens and adults looking to learn about the history of the park and how they can be involved in battlefield preservation. Meeting place: Hindman Hall Museum.

-- Battlefield Tour, 2-2:30 p.m.

-- The Old Knapsack: A Soldier's Companion, 10-10:30 a.m. -- One of the most important items a soldier was issued during the Civil War was their knapsack. Learn more about this Civil War backpack in a short program at the Hindman Hall museum.

-- Orchard Planting and First Year Care Workshop, 1- 4 p.m. -- Join us for a free hands-on orchard planting and first year care workshop by horticulturalist, Guy Ames of the National Center for Appropriate Technology. Guy will introduce you to the history of apples and the varieties in Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park's Borden Orchard, instruct you in proper planting, and teach you helpful techniques for first year care that can help establish your very own fruit trees. Please bring your own gloves if you have them. Please call the park at 479-846-2990 with questions or to sign up.

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Funday Crafts, all day on Sundays -- Join park staff for a fun crafting activity that's great for the whole family. Materials and instruction are provided. Drop by Hindman Hall Museum to get crafty.

