PRAIRIE GROVE -- On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Prairie Grove lost a nonconference boys basketball contest by a 52-35 score on the road at Pottsville.

Pottsville doubled the Tigers' score and led 20-10 after the first quarter. The Apaches were up 30-23 at halftime. Prairie Grove managed just 12 points in the second half and was outscored by 10 points after intermission.

Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston said playing quality opponents early can help the Tigers prepare for the upcoming conference stretch beginning in January.

"The hope is that its going to pay off for us down the road," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston.

"We want to be one of those teams that has that potential, but plays off of it, gets better each and every night out and eventually gets to where we want to be and I think there's still plenty of time and opportunity to do that. We just got to stick with it. We got to keep pushing forward."

No Tiger reached double figures. Alex Edmiston and Noah Ceniceros tied for team scoring honors with seven points apiece.

Kade Mainhart scored 15 and Quinn Lee put up 10 for the Apaches.

Pottsville 52, Prairie Grove 35

Prairie Grove^10^13^5^7^--^35

Pottsville^20^10^13^9^--^52

Prairie Grove (3-3): Alex Edmiston 3 0-2 7, Noah Ceniceros 2 1-2 7, Carl Von Bergen 1 3-6 6, Jake Webb 1 3-6 5, John Mayers 1 1-2 3, Cole Vertz 1 0-0 2, Sloan Smith 1 0-0 2, Cal Robinson 0 2-2 2, Marco Martinez 0 2-2 2, Ethan Gross o 0-2 0. Totals 10 12-23 35.

Pottsville (2-3): Kade Mainhart 5 1-2 15, Quinn Lee 5 0-0 10, Kade Prince 2 2-4 7, Zachary Byrum 2 0-0 6, Elijah Bradley 3 0-2 6, Trey Thurman 3 0-0 6, Adrian Hall 0 2-2 2, Drew Rust 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 5-11 52.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Edmiston, Ceniceros, Von Bergen). Pottsville 7 (Mainhart 4, Byrum 2, Prince).

Sports on 12/11/2019