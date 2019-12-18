Christmas time is here, y'all

It's the time of the season to have a ball.

I'll follow an old habit passing out good cheer

And hope for the most in 2020 -- the coming new year

It's that time of the year to trim the Yule tree

None better with tax cuts than Gov. Asa Hutchinson -- you see

He heads into his fiscal budget session soon

His approval ratings are so high it makes GOP folks swoon

Sleigh bells ring, as leather slaps the horse's hide

Greg Leding and Lance Eads are settled into the state senate ride

Let's not forget Cecile Bledsoe and Jim Hendern too

Some say the state Senate divisions create quite a zoo.

On Christmas Eve let's hope its quiet as a mouse

Both Megan Godfrey and Charlene Fite did well in the House

Not forgetting Michelle Clowney and all her bills.

Denise Garner, too, filed lots of legislative ink.

David Whitaker and Clint Penzo hardly made a blink.

Others like Robin Lundstrum and Gayla McKenzie

Championed their causes for all to see

It's time to raise a glass of bubbly holiday cheer

For many are seeking a circuit judgeship, Hear Hear!

They gathered signatures from here and there

And a few are already campaigning -- I swear.

This is the season of the Heavenly firmament

We miss former Rep. Dan Douglas, who took retirement

We all remember the long-ago shepherd's shout of glory

Thanking our judges, Zimmerman, Beaumont, Taylor and Storey

In sports we call for peace and always good cheer

New Hog Coach Sam Pittman needs fans' patience not jeers

Coach Eric Mussellman's team is short, fast and looks to win

Only, if only, we can get back to March Madness again

Seated at the track table are sweets and pecan pie.

Coach Lance Harter's ladies won a SEC three-peat my, oh my.

Now other SEC teams quit talking all that smack.

Because winners are found in Razorback track.

Here comes the presents! Boxes and crates

Coach Mike Neighbors has the Lady Razorbacks playing great.

The Lady Hogs soccer team made the NCAA play

They will be back winning matches again, they say

Save a place at the table of holiday feast

For Coach Dave Van Horn's diamond men's feet

Now's time to ring the holiday bell

We know in baseball will do really, really swell

In any list like this -- I'll miss a few friends

Only next year can I include your name to make amends

To those whom I missed, they have only say "Whew!"

Until next year, Merry Christmas to you !

