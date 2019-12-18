MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove legend Colt Bartholomew, shown with his sons, Brody, 9; and Witten, 3; along with Colt's nephew, Ellison Gragg, 4, celebrate Colt's induction into the Prairie Grove Hall of Pride on Dec. 6. More details on other Hall of Pride inductees coming in January.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- To say football coach Danny Abshier holds Colt Bartholomew, who was inducted into Prairie Grove's Hall of Pride Friday, Dec. 6, in high regard might be a vast understatement.

"He was definitely a good one. Those are the kind you want," Abshier said and he's not merely talking about athletic ability.

Nineteen seasons have passed since Colt graduated in 2002, and his high school coach yet validates his defensive technique. Abshier recalls when Colt drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty for what referees thought was "an excessive hit in the middle." Colt was playing either linebacker or safety and dropped back into coverage. The ball wasn't thrown to his receiver, but completed to another receiver in his area.

"All of a sudden the ball is in his face. The guy catches the ball and runs into Colt. The kid went down like a rock and Colt is still standing there," Abshier said.

The flag was thrown and yardage marked off against the Tigers, but Colt didn't have to carry any false guilt.

His character and sound tackling practices vindicated him.

"If you know Colt, he's not going to do anything cheap. He's so solid," Abshier said, explaining Colt never needed to cheat because he always squared himself and hit straight on through competent tackling technique.

Effective Ball-Carrier

Colt ran the ball very effectively, too, as a halfback in Abshier's Wing-T offense. In his sophomore season of 1999, Colt carried the ball 48 times for 318 yards, a considerable opportunity for an underclassman.

Abshier had such confidence in Colt that he inserted him at quarterback. Colt threw two passes completing one for 13 yards.

As a junior in the year 2000, Colt's carries more than doubled to 115 as did his rushing yardage which improved to 722. He averaged 6.3-yards-per-carry. As a senior Colt went over 1,000 yards rushing contributing mightily to an undefeated conference season then suffering a first-round playoff loss to Ozark.

He finished with 1,019 yards on 152 carries for an average gain of 6.7 yards in addition to catching 9 passes for 179 yards getting almost 20 yards every time he caught a pass.

Colt was named All-Conference and All-State twice, as well the conference's Outstanding Back for 2001, a season in which he scored a total of 102 points from rushing, receiving, returning punts, kickoff returns and 2-point conversions. He represented Prairie Grove in the 2002 West All-Star football team and got to play in Reynold's Razorback Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus.

Supporting Cast

Colt is quick to divert the focus from himself and mentions his supporting cast in accepting induction into the Hall of Pride.

"Just my teammates and my coaches or I wouldn't be getting this award or getting recognized if it weren't for them. So I can't really take all the credit for it. It definitely was a team and coaches and just everybody together. I'm thankful for that," Colt said. "Coach Abshier is an amazing man. He's made a lot of great men through his program, not only football players, but men, yes, sir."

The Bartholomew name is legendary around Prairie Grove, beginning with Colt's father, Steve, and his uncles: Cary and Mitch Bartholomew.

"Them uncles and daddies played ball. They were good, too," Abshier said. Cary Bartholomew, he was a horse carrying the ball. Mitch and Steve, they were super fast so you can see where the genetic line (comes from)."

Family Influence

Colt's cousin, Weston Bartholomew, played halfback on a 2012 team that reached the state semifinals. Weston showed up to celebrate Colt's induction. Weston started school at Springdale, but his family brought him over to Prairie Grove to watch football games with Colt and Dallas Bartholomew playing. When he was old enough Weston became the team's water boy and he was hooked.

"I always had a big time watching and that was kind of what started my love for Prairie Grove football," Weston Bartholomew said. "I started out going to school in Springdale and I always wanted to be a Prairie Grove Tiger growing up from watching Colt and my cousin, Dallas. He was always great to watch and it was awesome to be a part of that."

Fabled Wing-T

Since both played for the same coach in the same offense Weston found himself continually tapping into Colt's expertise on how best to operate out of the Wing-T. Each week of football season Weston came up with a new question.

"I'd always ask him questions about plays cause you know we were still running the same plays that they were running. Coach Abshier's a Wing-T guy," Weston Bartholomew said. "All the time, weekly, I'd ask him (Colt) questions about opinions and certain plays, how he lined up and how he would attack this play and just anything like that would help. It was awesome to get to talk to him about that."

Weston also went over 1,000 yards rushing as a senior.

Colt couldn't pick a favorite Wing-T play. He enjoyed being part of an offense that produced points.

"I like the 31 sweep and the 39 quick pitch for me, but we also had a really good quarterback that the waggle worked well, tight end dump. There was just a lot of things that you could do out of the Wing-T that kind of got the defense not really knowing what you're going to do so that's kind of why it was so dynamic," Colt said. "They didn't really know what was coming so I'm glad he (Coach Abshier) sticks with that."

Wife's Endorsement

Colt's wife, Natalie West-Bartholomew, his high school sweetheart at Prairie Grove, nominated him by submitting the following statement: "Colt is an incredibly humble, hardworking individual and embodies not only the stats and accolades necessary to qualify for the Hall of Pride, but continues to live it daily. While I am obviously a very biased spouse writing this recommendation, I truly can't think of a better deserving candidate for this honor."

The couple's sons, Brody, 9; and Witten, 3; plus nephew, Ellison Gragg, 4; accompanied them to the induction ceremony.

Colt offered a holiday greeting to Tiger fans, "Merry Christmas and thank you guys for coming."

NOTE: More details on other Hall of Pride inductees coming in January.

