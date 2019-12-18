FARMINGTON -- A proposal floated by a developer that asked the city of Farmington to share the cost of installing a 15-inch sewer line to serve a new residential subdivision failed to receive a motion at the City Council meeting Dec. 9.

Darren Riggins, owner of Riggins Construction, asked the City Council to pay $105,250 toward the total cost for a sewer line to serve Goose Creek Village subdivision, a development that will be located on 125 acres west of Double Springs Road.

The City Council rezoned the land to R-1, single-family residential, in January 2018. Farmington Planning Commission unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision in February 2019, though residents in the area voiced concerns. At the time, the development was called Red Canyon subdivision.

The proposed 1,220-foot sewer line would connect to a lift station along Double Springs Road that currently operates at a loss, according to Council member Bobby Morgan. Morgan said the lift station costs Farmington approximately $21,000 a month in debt payments, and the city takes in between $18,000 to $19,000 a month in sewer surcharges paid by Farmington residents.

Riggins, who is developing Goose Creek Village subdivision, told council members that anything developed from the new sewer line would bring in revenue to Farmington.

In a letter addressed to the city, Jared Inman with Jorgensen and Associates Civil Engineering and Surveying firm in Fayetteville said the revenue share Farmington could expect to receive from the lift station sewer surchange would be approximately $24 per house per month, with 51 Goose Creek houses planned for the first phase. That would eventually total $1,224 a month once all 51 houses are built and hooked onto the system, according to Inman's letter.

Riggins told council members last week that Goose Creek subdivision will have 335 lots when it is built out, with a variety of house sizes, similiar to his Saddle Brook subdivision in Farmington on Clyde Carnes Road.

According to the calculations in Inman's letter, the projected revenue for Farmington would be an additional $6,816 per month when the remaining 284 houses are built and connected to the sewer system. Inman said the total potential revenue for Farmington would be $8,040 per month.

Inman and Riggins said the Goose Creek Village subdivision would only require an eight-inch sewer line to serve the finished development, but the city of Fayetteville is requiring a 15-inch sewer line because of development predicted for the area.

According to Inman's letter, the developer has selected Gene Nichols LLC as the contractor. Nichol's bid shows the project would cost $210,578 for an eight-inch line and $252,545 for a 15-inch sewer line.

Riggins is asking the city of Fayetteville to pay the difference between the eight-inch line and 15-ich line, about $42,000, which leaves $210,500. Riggins said he was asking Farmington to pay one-half of the remaining costs.

Farmington council members gave several reasons for choosing not to participate in the project. Council member Linda Bell said the city would "create a precedent," which would lead to other developers expecting the city to enter into cost-share agreements.

Mayor Ernie Penn said city engineer Chris Brackett with Olsson Associates told him the planned sewer line route has "a lot of rock" that would drive up costs.

Council member Keith Lipford added, "I don't see any benefit to anyone except the builder." Lipford said he "has issues taking money from people who won't have any benefit."

Farmington resident Larry Angel stood before the City Council to speak against the cost-share proposal. Angel said he formerly worked in the engineering department of the city of Conway, and Conway never entered into cost-share agreements. Angle said "developers need to pay for it all."

Other matters before the Council fared better.

The Council unanimously approved compensation rate increases for the Farmington city clerk position and for City Council members and members of Farmington Planning Commission.

The Farmington city clerk compensation was last increased November 2014, according to city records. The rate will go from $800 a month to $1,000. After the meeting, Penn said the raise is partly due to increased duties, including balance-and-check oversight functions of city finances.

The Council approved increasing its own compensation from $200 per regular meeting to $225, and Planning Commission member compensation from $150 to $200. Compensation for special meetings will continue at $75 per meeting for both.

Morgan said he attended a recent Planning Commission meeting, and "the work they do deserves more money."

The last time compensation was raised for council members and Planning Commission members was January 2014, according to city records.

Penn said members are not paid for attending working sessions or if they miss meetings.

Bell said the city ordinance that provides for compensation for aldermen needs to be revised to "council members." City Clerk Kelly Penn said City Attorney Steve Tennant would be working on that in the coming year.

Tennant was absent from the meeting due to surgery, according to the mayor.

Another green-lighted proposal was approval for a fire department lieutenant position. Fire Chief Mark Cunningham said the position will not require any new hires but will allow him to move a current employee, to be determined, into a supervisory position so that all shifts have one supervisor on duty at all times.

The position comes with a pay raise but the raise will be determined by the employee's current wage rate. The employee will be moved up one step on the city pay scale. Ernie Penn said the pay increase has been figured into the 2020 budget.

Council member Sherry Mathews, chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, said citizens have come forth asking for disc golf baskets to be numbered to match the numbering on the maps. She said stick-on numbers similar to those used on mailboxes could be affixed to the posts and would be affordable.

Council member Diane Bryant, who chairs the Community Development Committee, said the committee was happy with the Christmas parade held Dec. 7 but will still look for ways to improve it. She also said the committee is working on revising its mission statement.

Farmington Public Library Director Rachel Sawyer reported construction was set to begin Dec. 11 on the library expansion. In an email sent to patrons Dec. 10, Sawyer announced the drive-through book return will not be available until after the project, and patrons will be given extensions to return items.

