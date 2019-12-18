Mrs. Wisdom's Class

Dear Santa,

I have ben a good gorl. I want a LOL, crafting cit, and a tablit. haw do you get acros the wrood?

love from, Chymera

Dear Santa,

I hav ben good. I whunt a fon, a tablit, and LOL dols with close. how du you mac tos?

Love, Erin

Dear Santa,

I chrid to be good. I wont a moveng batman, a kid laborgene, LOL for Addy, and a bloo chyuk for mom.

Luv, Camden

Dear Santa,

i bin gud. i wunt a drt bic, a fon, and a toe tratr. thac you.

AC

Dear Santa,

I wus gud this yer. I want a dog, LOL, and a i fon x.

Love, Channing

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good boy. I want a huvr bord and a mine drt bik and a I fuon. Haw do you mak so much toys?

Nathan

Dear Santa,

I have bine good. I want a I phone tin, and a paluwwl and toys. How did you bcume Santa?

from, Colton

Dear Santa,

I have tride to be a good girl. I want a unbrelu, and a art kit, and make up. is yor faverit culer red and white?

Love, Paige

Dear Santa,

I have ben a good boy. I want a drt bice, a bice and some hed fones. Do you have glasis?

from, Miles

Dear Santa,

I have ben a good girl this year. I want some chapter books, a kids smart phone, and some cowgirl boots. What are yor deeres names?

Love from, Maddie

Dear Santa,

I am gud. I wud like sum pokemon kords, ba blads and 5 pokemon boxis. Wut is your fafit culr?

Santu you r the best.

Love, Jamon

Dear Santa,

I have bing good grull. I want a scatbud, a I fon, and a hot wells. Wut is your favit culr?

Love, SarahAnn

Dear Santa,

I have ben a good girl. I want a unbrelu and prfume, and a razerback shrut. Whiy can nowon see you?

Love, Everlei

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good girl. I want a tablit, and a fon, and a computr. Wat cooces do you want?

from, Suzie

Dear Santa,

I have bin gud . I want a LOL. I want a babe dol. I want a dol. Is yor favrit culr black?

I love you, Takiya

Dear Santa,

i have benn a good girl. i want a i pone 11, 5 LOLs and a new car that is pink and prpul strips. is yor favrit culur red?

Karter Ann

Dear Santa,

i hav bin bare gud. I want a drt bik and a pawr ranjrs megu sord and vido gams. is ur favit culr red?

Landry

Dear Santa,

I chrid to be a got grl. I want a fon, and a woch, and dsendis dols. Wi do we not get to see yo?

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I have bin giood. I want a skrof, lip bom, and a i fon x and a cofe tabl for my gramom. Wi duz you go to wolmrt?

from, Evelyn

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good buy. I want a drt bik and a video gams, and a powr ranjr megu sord. is yr favrit kulr red?

love, Paxton

Dear Santa,

I have ben good boy. I want a towe car and towes/ I want a i fon x. is yr fvarit culr blue?

Schader

Mrs. Byrd's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have ben chiing to be good. For cismes I wod liek lots ov hachmols. My favent ran dey is a rodot. Santa haw mene chichen you getoys. You are grat Santa.

From,

Heelai Ahmadzai

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be really good in class this year. Can I pleas have a new Lego set for christmas. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well! What kind of cooki do you like the best? Which ever kind of cooki you can have!

From,

Max Allred

Dear Santa,

Iv bin triying to be good this yeyr and i want some LOL dall's, american girl dall, an art set, and the last thang i want is some games to play with my brother.

From,

Paige Bailey

Dear Santa,

I got in trubll wun tim but I tried to be bedr. Can I have a sharpe set uv the culr of the raimbo and till to.

Love,

Hannah Benish

Dear Santa,

I chrid to be a good frend thiss yer. I wood ewl like a stuff cat ad a ifon ad I thast to be a rel ifon. I luv you santa.

From,

Imberlyn Bly

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good at school!! I would like socs, a mat for me and Shae to do jimnasstiks on. And sand. Plees.

Love,

Ava Boyle

Dear Santa,

I bin a litt bad but I wil be grd nex yer. I wunt a cramu anb a stuf anumol an i hop so i git a bog. Wut cin crce dow yo link. I lu yo satu.

From,

Hunter Cossey

Dear Santa,

Hoz rodof dowen? I wot ay kede for Krismis. Blow woch pik kimru. I wech fou Krismis yu kald breg mom yelw sliprs and dad kofe. Luv u.

From,

Elizabeth Curtis

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be a good girl this year. I would love a desk. I wauld love a toy Jano. I wauld also like a cinpyutr. I wauld also like a new blankit. I wauld also like a pare of sliprs. Hav you and Misis clase bin gitting redy for the trip?

Love,

Annabelle Disheroon

Dear Santa,

What do you think santa going to bring for Christmas. I think win game is it going to be. I dont know well. I dont know elther well if you dont know ither I think also going ro bring something cool bur I think it scool.

From,

Adam Fenn

Dear Santa,

I have bin my best this year. I would like a huverbord. And 2 toy rokits. And 2 dragin robot. And Spris me. And a badlade urenu whith badblades. I hope you are redy Santa.

Love,

Westin Floyd

Dear Santa,

I have chrid to do good this year. I would love a pony Rider and a LOL and a playmovell horse toy and a sharp kit and a toy to shar with me and my stistr.

P.S. I love you Santa!

Love,

Dacie Hillyer

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be a good gril this year. For crismis I wood want a cupl fo LOL dolls and one LOL dollcampr and I wood want Brdes. And slim. Have the Elf strtidon the toys.

Love,

Lia Hunter

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be really good this year. For Christmas I would love to have a reell cat plees. and for my dad, I would like a rode for him plees. and for my mom, I would love to have a cup plees. And for my bruthr I would like to have a bin tin woch plees.

Love,

Parker Johnson

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be really good and kind this year. For Christmas I would love to get a rill huskey pupe, dog bed, and a caje for the pupe. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well.

Love,

Elzea Lewis

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be really good and kind this year. For Christmas I whunta LOL pet ad a hachml ad a hacml bade gldin rtrevr Marcin dal.

From,

Abilene McClure

Dear Santa,

I want a new pillow new shoes new socks and shirt new pants new fishine hat a truck and a racecar.

From,

Axton Parker

Dear Santa,

I have gotin in a little truble this year. And I would love to get hotweels, fijit spinrs, and sum school slpls.

From,

Hudson Pense

Dear Santa,

I have bn chrg to b gud. I wut a havrb. I wut pkemcs. I wrle wut wn uv vos alein toz vat my dog chud up. Ha iz mis Cde? Is she fileg bad o gud?

From,

Da'Marius Shelley

Dear Santa,

I have bien triing to be gad this ther. I would lik a pink bike. And a squshy. And Heey Pod invisubl clote pese. Haw is Mrs. Claus doing. What coces bo you like the best otmel or ragrin?

From,

Lukas Snaith

Dear Santa,

I ben a good bou I wob like a bacol gun bablads and pokemon krds. A robot dragin a pet pup. Slim kit. Bakig kit. A pokemon bldr. A fish. Just wut is yor favrit radir.

From,

Whitten Wright

Mrs. Dial's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Whiy dus Miss Clos not come with you? I have bin wrcing hord. I want slim. I want pupy cinchrol. I want a nawtendo swich.

Love, O'Neill F.

Dear Santa,

I want a fortnit set and I want a roblox set.

Love, Jonah S.

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? Have I been nice? I want a glowb and spicey backpack.

Love, Baylor F.

Dear Santa,

Haw do yor randear fli. I have chrid to be good. I want a buble costoom that chransfooms into a car that dris.

Luve, Jonathan S.

Dear Santa,

What tipe of cookey do you like? I have been beying nise. I want glitrey hi hells. I want a sprcley dres. I want a sprcley walit.

Love, Claire S.

Dear Santa,

haw are the randeere. I have tried hored to do good this year. I want a bat bot, ekstreem foot ball, tratsforming Batman car.

Love, Gabe T.

Dear Santa,

I have ben tring to be good and nice. Santa what is your favorite flavor of cookie? For chrisnis I want a LOL Spris Hous and a luky trarm and asow a LOL bolls.

Love, Avery T.

Dear Santa,

Which rinedear is being good pranser or roodof? Santa what is yor favorite kind of grape? Santa I want a pigachue you.

Love, Trent G.

Dear Santa,

What Misis Clos doing? I hav bin nice to sis. I want a scabold a noo bic that is red and white and blue.

Love, Lilee D.

Dear Santa,

Want is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a medl tethr and forniyte thrten thasen vebux.

Love, Adrian J.

Dear Santa,

Waht is your favorite kind of cookie? I have tried so hard to be nice. I want art stuff, barby toys.

Love, Stella W.

Dear Santa,

I wamt plado. I want slim. I av bi nis.

Love, Victoria W.

Dear Santa,

What are you doing at the North Pole? I have ben good. I want a harr pottr backpack and a new notebook and new jourie.

Love, Molly M.

Dear Santa,

What is yur favorite kind of cookie? I av ben nise I whant hot chclit. I whant a skoodr. I whant shoos.

Love, Lincoln H.

Dear Santa,

Do you like cukes? I hav chrid my hrdis to be nice. I want a camru. I want a sof blacint. I want a big now dols.

Love, Karmendi T.

Dear Santa,

Haw ar the wandir? I have bin thring. I want a poputho. I want a pixie el bel.

Love, Jacelyn C.

Dear Santa,

What is your rander dooeng? I hav bi gd. I wan modrsicl and mine bic.

Love, Ryder B.

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? I chrid my bestis to bee nis. For crismis I want a hachamll.

Love, Amberlyn

Dear Santa,

I bin nis. I wunt a scat bord.

Love, Eli H.

Dear Santa,

Can I hav a pet trdl and a pet frog to? I hav ben god.

Love, Justus B.

Mrs. Vitale's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this yar I wood like a whon, a goch belt for my sistr ososs a now boos for my daddy ososs sum cofe for my mommy ososs how are you and Mrss Clos.

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good grll. How are you and Mrs. clos? Wut I want for christmas mack me a spris! I will git you cucis and milk. for you. I will see you latr.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I have been a Very Gud Girl. how are you and Mrs. Clos. Wut I wunt for Crismis I want ugs, close. I wunt a Bloupe tent I sol it at a toy shop I mosle wunt a gud Chrismis for my famlee I will have cuces and milk for you

Love, McKinley

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a vae grgrgrl. and hao bin yo bin doen and misiss kloss and y raders and I wot a brbe has! and sam brbes and hao do yo mak the ess presint.

Loov, Juliette

Dear Santa,

I have been a Good girl how are you? I wont clothes that are macklotik jane. and a power weels car. and LOL doll. I hoop you have a merry christmas and I will leve you cockies and milk I love you!

Love, Audrina

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy and I want a croseboe nerf gun, a foney, some money, a lunch box, some books, a bicke, I will give you coockey and milk.

Love Santa, Oliver

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good boy this yier haw hav your rader dier. I wunt some toy cars and I wat a huv bord and I wat a toys gliver and I whut ten lole pops and I whut 100000 dollers and I whut a toy Buzz liner and a radit and a Bo pep wat candey land rill 5 cat and a laptop

I live you and Mrs Clos,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I have been a Good girl I wiley wunt sume 100 LOL doll boxsis I now wunt more pres and I olsow wunt Jesis, tois eni tois, LOL hevos, 10 lolps, 100 dolrs, toe Emily, toe tendr wrill hors, 1 cat.

I loue you Sent.

Elle

Dear Santa,

I haf bin a bad bl but I am hiwn to be betr. I wt a sta cat nad a wel cat. I wut a fon, a waptop, anb a dug. I wt a tun uv tiecuz.

Love, Dustin

Dear Santa,

I bine a good gril this yere. How are you and Mrs. Claus. I want a rale puppy, a rale kittin and a dog toy for my puppy and a toy cat, a phone, a LOL Doll Box, a fake phone for my LOL Doll, a toy pony that can tock and a rale pony.

Love, Ameliyah

Dear Santa,

I have bin u grd boye. How is yr radse? I wot a jep tat I can git in. I wot my mom to have epu zet to, I wot my mom to have u lot fo dayz off. I wot u box fo toze. I wot u ulessu rist and I wot a lego set for cresmes

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. How are you and mrs. clas I would love to have a lol, lego, whoch for christmas but you don,t have to get me them.

love, Becca

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this yar and I want a apl woch, slim, cinpoobr, chrjr, fon. R you majcl.

Love, Lilah

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. How is your riandear? I would like a iphone watch, lion fire megazord, slime, 10000000000 dallers, Nallaws sister, 1000000 Florda trips.

Love, Bryson

Dear Santa,

I din a good gril I wut a hvrbord and fon for crismis Haw are hav you din and misis klas I wut a toy pupe and a toy kittin I wut sum klos and I wut a seshel

I love, Raeden

Dear Santa,

I ben a ok gril this yere, What tipe of cooike do you want for Christmas, I will leave you some food. Love Santa.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I bin a good boab I wont a hauvbord Santa giu cyoes and mec big fan.

Luv, Eiisac

Dear Santa,

I hav been a vare good girl haw are yoo dooen and misis cloz? I wunt los of LOLs, I wunt los BaBe uliv I wunt a fliplzoo I wunt a tooy pup I wunt a huvrbod I wunt dolz I wunt a fon.

love, Callie

Dear Santa,

I have bin a vere good boi haw are you and yor evs I wood like sum klos and a dog and a fone and sum noo klose and shoos and sum Santa klose and sum blak pethr soos.

luve, Miller

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a gub boy Beari kai ho brbit besiak I a no spekr. kan I hav a no jrom kan i hav ay no santa kakr ankj hav a kur bo nd misis kloz bin. haw haz yu rab.

Luv, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I Hav ben a vewy grnd bry haw r you and mess coll? I wot a nunF Gun, omemem but wut I wot most is to hav a velay God day.

mi fend, Braylan

Dear Santa,

I bin a vere gud boe I wut a sniprriplane dorsane a niw apad.

Lovu, Bryce

Dear Santa,

I cant wat for you to cum and I have ben so good to my frens I went some macup and some Joolre and a fon and a woch how are you and mrs clos.

Love Santa,

Kenlyn

