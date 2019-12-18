FARMINGTON -- Nine different players scored as Farmington shot 63 percent from the field (29-of-46) while holding Springdale to a measly 26 percent during a 69-32 blowout.

The biggest disparity showed up in 3-point shooting with Farmington knocking down 10-of-18 for a red hot 56 percent while Springdale was at 8 percent for the game played at Har-Ber's Slim Chickens Classic girls basketball tournament Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

"We came out of the gate running on all cylinders, hit some shots early, got some separation pretty quickly and then I thought our kids just did a great job defensively," Brad Johnson said. "When they got shots, if they didn't make them we didn't give them second chances and a lot times we turned those defensive rebounds into transition. Our tempo was really good and just all the way around it was a really good game at the time coming back from Thanksgiving. Cause sometimes that can be a little bit of a question mark coming back and we came back the day after Thanksgiving without a practice and got on the floor. I thought we played really well."

Junior Trinity Johnson, daughter of Farmington coach Brad Johnson, started the rout by hitting the first of six 3-point shots she would make during the contest. Junior forward Tori Kersey drove baseline on Farmington's first possession and spotted Trinity Johnson open in the right corner for the trifecta.

Trinity Johnson made 6-of-8 treys and led the Lady Cardinals with 18 points.

Audrey Culpepper continues to create an all-around impact. The 5-10 senior forward scored 5 points while leading the team in rebounds with 7 and tying Makenna Vanzant for the most assists with 6. Culpepper led the Lady Cardinals in blocked shots (3) and steals (3) making herself a disruptive force on defense.

"She's a kid that plays with great length. What you're seeing now is the culmination of a lot of hard work over the course of Audrey's career and she's really turned herself into a great rim protector, but she does other things well, too. She's deflecting passes. She's in passing lanes and her length is giving other teams a lot of problems."

A Culpepper block triggered a fast break with Vanzant grabbing the rebound and pushing the ball. She passed to Kersey running the floor and the 5-11 forward needed just one dribble to get to the basket for the layup. Vanzant hit a 3-pointer as Farmington opened up an 8-0 lead in the first minute.

Trifectas by Vanzant and Trinity Johnson from either corner increased the lead to 16-4 with 5:22 left in the first quarter. With 30 seconds left in the period Vanzant swiped the ball and went in for a layup putting Farmington in control with a 27-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Springdale never got back in the game and Farmington played its bench extensively. Farmington led 45-18 at the half and 63-25 after three quarters.

Vanzant added 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot. Kersey scored 12 points and blocked 2 shots to go with 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Sophomore Carson Dillard made 3-of-5 treys scoring 9 points while pulling down 4 rebounds and getting 2 steals.

The loss dropped Springdale to 0-2 while Farmington improved to 7-0.

Farmington 69, Springdale 32

Farmington^27^18^18^6 -- 69

Springdale^8^10^7^6 -- 32

Springdale (0-2): Thaly Sysavanh 4 3-6 11, Alexa Bersi 3 0-0 7, Mary Haskins 2 1-4 5, Mia Keeling 1 2-2 5, Praise Clarence 1 0-0 2, Chloe Joyner 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 8-14 32.

Farmington (7-0): Trinity Johnson 6-8 0-0 18, Makenna Vanzant 6-8 0-0 14, Tori Kersey 6-9 0-0 12, Carson Dillard 3-5 0-0 9, Morgan Brye 3-4 0-2 6, Audrey Culpepper 2-6 1-2 5, Kaci Drain 1-2 0-0 2, Cadence Dean 1-1 0-0 2, Daisin Pruitt 1-1 0-0 2, Allie Devecsery 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Earnhart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-46 1-4 69.

3-point Goals -- Springdale -- 3 (Bersi, Keeling). Farmington -- 10-18 (Trinity Johnson 5-7, Dillard 3-5, Vanzant 2-4, Drain 0-1, Devecsery 0-1).

Rebounds -- Springdale 24, Farmington 28 (Culpepper 7). Assists -- Springdale 8, Farmington 24 (Culpepper 6, Vanzant 6). Steals -- Springdale 10, Farmington 12 (Culpepper 3). Blocks -- Springdale 0, Farmington 9 (Culpepper 3). Turnovers -- Farmington 15.

