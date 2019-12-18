Mrs. Avitts' 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I want a teaswish. I want a brbe hase. I want a hase wnet I can fit in. I want brbe Legose. I want LoL dol.

Lobe, Jaycee

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch. I also want a bike with no training wheels. I also want a drone with a camra. I also want a bibi gun. I also want a lock with a key. I also want a moder sikele. I also want a car. I also want a pet snake.

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I want two cats. I also want a LOL Hows. Ifone eleven. I also want a skood.

Love Clementine

Dear Santa,

I wud like penk slim. I wud like a ranbow squishe. I wud Love a weding set. I wud Love a hampstr.

Love, Hailey

Dear Santa,

I like a hruvbrd. I will like a skatebrd. I will like a hrshish. I like a mimecaf game. I will like a frtmit game.

Wit biy Kaden.

Dear Santa,

I want a Amarukin Grdo dol BaBe dol stuf and a hichere. I also would like a sade. I want a now bell fow my Bike. I also would like a rabowe pilo.

Love, Bella Cate

Dear Santa,

I want a Ntidowe swich with a game. I also want a drtdike. I want a ifone eleven. I want a scate bord. I want a ipad.

Sylas

Dear Santa,

I wa a gun. iwcaslet. I whanlaecoth iwekfwico

Love, Tavious

Dear Santa,

I want a robeot unikcorn toy. I also want a are set. I would love a onu and frozein lego castle. I love love frozen blox.

Love, Serena

Dear Santa,

I wnot a ctr. I want a fon. I wnot a pet cat. I wnot a dog.

bi Mia

Dear Santa,

I wod luve a hary podr wond. I wed also wunt a toy car. Olso I wunt a huvvrbord. Olso I wunt a cumpuder.

Luv Zavier

Dear Santa,

I would love a dog sled. I would luve a gotecert. I will a noo robot dog. I will luve a mothereng. And olrolsinkert ot drive skool.

luve Mason

Dear Santa,

I wail iI wapo I warp.nor I wattplLtpTne. PL. Iwa pLfmr. Iap ak. Iwap an. Iw at LPL. I uuFI. wa.

VLo Ailany

Dear Santa,

I luviwllcaloliwotalolmrmab. LOLsprizlosowtasKooche ranBo lobe.

loZe Kaylynn

Dear Santa,

I want a pink gitare. I want a Zobee bat. and a swich. I want a raboe rollr skase. I oso want a skat bud with sum hares. and a Red dress.

Love Emilia

Dear Santa,

I would love a pet wolf. I want a Nintendo. I also also want a unicorn. And a puningdag. I want a callirin. I want a trampuling.

Alex

Dear Santa,

I want SPlthe. Pet snake. Sxboxgam.

Love Jacob

Dear Santa,

I wont a squeoe cupcake. I would Love to have makup. I wont a LOLdoll. I wont a babydoll.

Erika

Dear Santa,

I fer ctf! Squoths fone! CDt dog! fur fox!

James

Dear Santa,

Iwant a stokestisigame. SapdBwi.

Easton

Dear Santa,

ttBvvn bx fon. macp.

Ava

Dear Santa,

I wa pet spitre. I pet snake. Sxboxgamkjr. Sem Xbox.

JC

Dear Santa,

I wunt a Sooze. I wunt a Skobbe hoos. Luve Hunter

Dear Santa,

I Wel IU! Harry Por casl. Iel luda gamu. I wela srt. I wela mufkr.

Love Emmet

Miss Parks' 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

For this yeer. I would like a camo Elf on the self. And a gopr. and a new puppy. And a camo nerf Gun.

Wyatt, Love You

Dear Santa,

For this year. I would like a LOL doll and I would like some baribys. and what I would relly relly like is a Hachamol. and a kittin. and a car. and a LOL set. it looks like this skeey. Rideing thing and I would like some close and Last I whatnt stuff animls. and a toy dinosor. and that was all.

Love, Caydence

Dear Santa,

I wLAponucn I wNMjNcebac IwlAF bac N ANpopoe plan I wu ApfAPg IWDp the EtAGL IKLop uH HA I wAf oNAN b bLN L nokpKIWA Lag I wAuribnsteLug

iLuSam, tripp

Dear Santa,

For Crismis i wut mou hy and babey dol I wut kittin cat and a LOL dol

Love, Justice

Dear Santa,

I a pig am a Pone I am barpe I a mone dd a is dooshas!

Luve, Isabella

Dear Santa,

I wiletrAvA mi is arisacchineFier blaAckspidrman Toycon puppe uarethe best Santa

from, Gavin

Dear Santa,

Santa, Lupe van pev GAlf cn Cpe Cota pizza

IoemP, Luee202

Dear Santa,

IWill Lik a Puanoa c lstr aua m str and boosenos an a cat a Joy and ltabe a CHimac Food.

Luve, Joshlynn

Dear Santa,

I would like a PuP that is snuggle. I wont like a flufly pethoa I wont some hunting gir. I would like a costyoom that is a wolf I would like some tenushoos. I would like gum. and a croun and slime I wont some candy. I wont a smllall citin.

Love, Carlee

Dear Santa,

Katne nQl Duv wlwrmav a cat bogV pup urabess on Hinjst nt nttnD otnriAH tiinHnH tnttnl tnHno

Stetucloz, Justin

Dear Santa, I yut a soft pupe I yut a Softcat I yut A babedall I yut Abeb I yut A reing I yut a lat I yutA Muny I yut A atetbrere

Love, Haley

Dear Santa,

Fur cristmis I wod like a dal also I wod like sum moves also Blankinte and ayoyes chene and BledSSPray sled ayoye Be he a toye PuPes and adal satu you are the Best a laenddx and a wot botl sum books a pet rabit and a rabit Kage a doktrKit also I wut sum gluvs

Love, Adrianna

Dear Santa,

lsrenrpA cAt swe RyutoAtes cat

Kyler

Dear Santa,

For Theis yeArI Like A. ProtLeun AND cArs. BLoKs. AND A. KittiN ToY FANs. xBx 360

Love, Seth

Dear Santa,

Wad moclcr. LFNth t ntna.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

pink scu FLUF aogam dog beR PLdL PinK tos jit in bol bodidol Kisimog iSKuhi

Luv, Ellen

Dear Santa,

I would have a ameregri Doll and a toyunacoh sum books aslo pans a shrt and soxs and a pupe and a Kittine. I wunt a new fone and a taplit

Luve, Hannah

Dear Santa,

I Wood Like some LOL bols for Chrismis I wood like a puppeu and a Vinlin a. hanstrisr Kechan a book tint I wunt it. red and yellow and the most thange I wunt mitins there uoow Sahtu. I Love you. and a kalindr. And stars on my wols and a kamprs. that is all my toy that.

Like, Kyleigh

Dear Santa,

I will Lik sum sticrz. I wud Lik Sum cede. I wud Lik to a pupp dog theat thea Are Sothu dog end thea Are relelE. Sor. I wud Lik a cat cedcat. I wut a Rabt. I wut a For Weir. Kqpr tabet. I wut anetr. I wut thishoow. I wut a cpqdr. I Lev at Lekin

Luv, Nashua

Dear Santa,

for this crishs i wod like a LOLv and a LOL vam. I wunt a amaircih ell boll. and a Barb and a Kint with a sLoLvan and it is wite. and sum slime, I wont Like sum murev. And a LOL set i wunt a barbe. And a pupe I wunt a rcrum.

Love, Khloe

Dear Santa,

I heomt. bisik. Swite I brbs. fatika. Jakis buy.

Luv, Sadie

Dear Santa,

I would like sum small, two fllufye kitin and a hoodey I would allso wunt a toy jeyp and a par aw visn in gogls. and I ollso wunt a new fone I also want a new kumpyootr and I allso want a par av sum eer plygs

frum, Hunter

Dear Santa,

Fou crismis I wod like a tablit and a ring. and I wod like a babeedall and a pere of hed fonse. and a brbedall and a fox fou Crismis muny. fou crismis. and a fone. Tetebere.

Love, Heidi

Dear Santa,

I WneDsanta vsmseat vtsmt. Vstms Bfsm tsam mWentaz

Vmt, BrYan

Dear Santa,

I will like a babeydol and a babeydolbed and LOLbois. And a dol like coulil

Love, Chevelle

Mrs. Calico's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa claus,

Haw are you doing.haw are the radir. I like the hachamal. I ned sum bous and haw are the elfs doing santa hope yu hav fun Santa.

Aubrey

Dear Santua Close

Will you give a preset Ples and thacu I wunt a Tablit. Hape Krismis I will give you sum cokey at my has and mik and a pichr for you to have it.

fum Kirea

Dera Santa Clos

Can I have a finger ling. I wish I had a mace up kit Wat are you doing. I love rootofs nose. I wod like 5 LOL dalls. But I also wish I could see my Grama that dided A long time a go. Watt are you doing. I love my Grama.

Love Gracie

Dear Santa Claus.

I wat dr bik

I wat e fon

I wat a bog RC car

Karson

Dear Santa.

I want a kitin for Crismis. And a tablit with a chrjr to.

Haw are the randare Santa. Haw are you Santa. Have a good Crismis Santa . I want a mucke Santa. I want a Meguchron. Haw is Misis clos. I want a ntindoswich.

From Ethan

Dear santa I wot a robot fro crismis. How are The rader santa. I wot a xbox and a new bike. Santa how is miss claus. Wut are you up to santa. Wut are the rader up to Santa.

Love Chase

Dear Santa Claus

I won jojo stuf How are the rindear do you lik cuke. Do you like milk

Your frend Isolde

Dear Santa

I wut a huvr Burd in a blak clor. I wut a buney I wut a santa sak. I wut er mufs I wut wun uv the big gume ber. I em guna giv u mik in kukos.

Mason

Dear Santa Clous

How are you doing. How are the raindear. do you want cucke. I nid a jakit.

Love Shyloh

Santa

i wt buuts i wt kobw jens ad kobw hat.

Wyatt

Dear Santa

Santa I wish you a mare crismus. I wut a crismaus book. I wish u mare crismus to all. Haw is mis clas haw are you doowene. Wut are you doowene. I wut a crpudr and I wish for your randire keris

Your frend Natalie

Dear Santa

I need makcup. And I need a bike. And I need a huvr brd. I need a big tabole that has a sete with makcup. Can I have a woch. Can I have a pup. Can I have a ploo a big ploo. Can I git sum niw clos. Can I have a culregg book. Can I git a fish. Can I git a brd hase.

Love Chloe

Dear santa clus

For crismis I want a learcluv starglassis. For crismis I want a Goldin Ntindow swich. For crismis I want frut panch. For crismis I want a cuute citey cat. For crismis i want a traplene. For crismis i want a majic key. I want a hat. i want to giv Santa some cokey and some milk and a Happy new Yeru.

Braiden

Dar Santa

Hop you hav a hapy holida I wat a box of shos. I wat a big rc car santa. I wut a 4 rillr. I wat a x box I wit a dog.

Love Justin

Satu Klis

Can you brig me toys but I wot you to hep my mom I wat a Staft toy a sonic and a te set and Frkey

Alice

I wunt a dr bike. I wunt a rmot for mi plastashin. I wunt a modr sik. I wunt a tramplen. I wunt a pupe five. I wunt a blik dog.

And a xbox. I wunt a sca brd.I wunt a bisicol.

I wunt a box .I wunt a box of new shows. I wunt rolrskats.

Raymond

Dear Santa Claus

I went a cat. I went rel buks 9000. 2000. I went a black crputer and koke. Mom and dad ned a crib fer the bebe. I went markrs. I went a radlt. I went a Goldn X box. I went a bik. I went a box of shus. I went a shrut. I went tve plaset.

Kaiden

Santa,

I want sum markrs and sum pensls a fone and sum rolrskas and a new dog that luks lik miy dog. haw are The randers.

frum Jacelynn

Dear Santa claus

I wunt sum new pars of rlrskas. And a Brand new rc car. Haw are the randeres doweng.

Jacinda

I want a gitar and pink boots. And a slime ckit. And my one mackup ckas and I want a soot ckase with proode dressis. Der Santa hav a nise Day.

Briella

Dear Santa,

I want some Legos.Thank you Santa

Adam

Dear Santa

I wut a fake cat and a bike and a ukorn and a fake dog and a fake drom a dollhas and san and slime and a dol. I wut a cat and makup.

Lily

