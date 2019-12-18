MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior Kyli Jenkins battles two Prairie Grove players for control of a rebound. Jenkins scored 8 points to help the Lady Wolves end a losing streak to Prairie Grove that dated back to Lincoln's last win, Jan. 20, 2006 (52-32) in the series until Tuesday, Dec. 10 when the Lady Wolves won 49-48 at home.

LINCOLN -- Landree Cunningham's crucial stop enabled Lincoln to break a 13-year losing streak to rival Prairie Grove in girls basketball by the slimmest of margins, 49-48, Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Cunningham blocked a shot at the buzzer by Prairie Grove's Trinity Dobbs, who is fast emerging as a superstar. Cunningham's play preserved the victory, Lincoln's first in the series since 2006. Dobbs led Prairie Grove with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks. The 5-7 sophomore point-guard did everything but win the game. She may have very well done so if Cunningham hadn't got a hand on the ball preventing her from getting the shot off.

LINCOLN VS. PRAIRIE GROVE GIRLS BASKETBALL SERIES Date^Score^Site^Status Jan. 20, 2006^Lincoln 52, Prairie Grove 32^at Lincoln^3A-1 Conference Nov. 14, 2006^Prairie Grove 55, Lincoln 29^at Prairie Grove^Nonconference Nov. 13, 2007^Prairie Grove 48, Lincoln 42^at Lincoln^Nonconference Nov. 10, 2009^Prairie Grove 85, Lincoln 55^at Prairie Grove^Nonconference Dec. 3, 2009^Prairie Grove 67, Lincoln 28^Site Unknown^Bi-County Tournament Nov. 9, 2010^Prairie Grove 57, Lincoln 38^at Prairie Grove^Nonconference Nov. 10, 2011^Prairie Grove 56, Lincoln 21^at Lincoln^Nonconference Dec. 18, 2012^Prairie Grove 39, Lincoln 37^at Lincoln^4A-1 Conference Jan. 22, 2013^Prairie Grove 56, Lincoln 42^at Prairie Grove^4A-1 Conference Jan. 7, 2014^Prairie Grove 66, Lincoln 56^at Prairie Grove^4A-1 Conference Jan. 28, 2014^Prairie Grove 48, Lincoln 34^at Lincoln^4A-1 Conference Feb. 19, 2014^Prairie Grove 60, Lincoln 44^at Farmington^District 4A-1 Tournament Jan. 20, 2015^Prairie Grove 48, Lincoln 27^at Prairie Grove^4A-1 Conference Feb. 13, 2015^Prairie Grove ^39-24^at Lincoln^4A-1 Conference Jan. 19, 2016^Prairie Grove 57, Lincoln 36^at Lincoln^4A-1 Conference Feb. 12, 2016^Prairie Grove 51, Lincoln 29^at Prairie Grove^4A-1 Conference Jan. 6, 2017^Prairie Grove 32, Lincoln 30^at Prairie Grove^4A-1 Conference Feb. 3, 2017^Prairie Grove 50, Lincoln 36^at Lincoln^4A-1 Conference Jan. 5, 2018^Prairie Grove 43, Lincoln 33^at Lincoln^4A-1 Conference Feb. 2, 2018^Prairie Grove 58, Lincoln 50 (Overtime)^at Prairie Grove^4A-1 Feb. 14, 2018^Prairie Grove 40, Lincoln 21^at Lincoln^District 4A-1 Dec. 4, 2018^Prairie Grove 40, Lincoln 33^at Prairie Grove^Nonconference Dec. 10, 2019^Lincoln 49, Prairie Grove 48^at Lincoln^Nonconference^

Lincoln head coach Emilianne Slamons and assistant coach Michelle Lumsargis rejoiced. Lumsargis graduated from Prairie Grove in 2012 and said this is the game she has wanted to win ever since taking a job at Lincoln.

To put the streak in persepective -- Slamons graduated from Greenland high school in 2009 and said the team talked about breaking the streak earlier in the day.

"We don't really have a rivalry we feel like in our conference, but definitely Prairie Grove is our rival. I mean it's been 14, 13 years since we beat them and we still call them our rivalry," Slamons said.

Exciting Finish

The last 3:13 showcased the thrill basketball provides fans when games go down to the wire.

The fourth quarter possession arrow pointed towards Prairie Grove with the Lady Tigers leading by one. Dobbs found 6-0 center Oliva Kestner for a layup giving the visitors a 43-40 edge. At the other end Lincoln senior Abby Goldman, who had been held scoreless up to that juncture, calmly uncorked a trifecta tying the game.

Prairie Grove turned the ball over and Lincoln capitalized with Kyli Jenkins converting a pair of crucial free throws. She next fouled Dobbs, who answered at the other foul line knotting the score again at 45-45 with just over a minute-and-a-half to play.

As the action continued Dobbs rebounded a Lincoln miss and threw a long outlet to Torie Price sailing in for a layup as the Lady Tigers recaptured the lead at 47-45.

Goldman responded by making a free throw to narrow the gap to a single point, but her second shot from the charity stripe wouldn't go down. Lincoln center Robin Kirk pounded the offensive glass pulling down the rebound. She couldn't score in traffic either, but Lincoln point-guard Tania Ortiz was there to clean up the miss pushing the Lady Wolves back in front, 48-47, with the clock at 47.8 seconds.

Key Rebounds For Kirk

Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud, architect of the Lady Tigers' long winning streak against Lincoln, took time-out.

Once the teams broke the huddle, Dobbs drove into the paint, but missed. Kirk was again in position to rebound for Lincoln. Tania Ortiz was fouled at the 13 second mark and sank the front end of a 1-and-1. She stepped off the line with teammates congratulating her and missed the second free throw.

Kestner controlled the rebound for Prairie Grove and immediately found Jasmine Wynos playing in her first game coming off a broken bone in her hand. The two-year starter, who will likely work her way into that for a third season once she gets acclimated, drove the length of the court and was fouled.

"We played her three or four minutes here or there. She did well," Froud said. "She's just got to get more game-time speed and used to the game."

Wynos made the first bringing Prairie Grove within a point, still trailing 49-48. However, her second free throw popped out. Kirk rebounded for Lincoln and was fouled so Froud again called time. Kirk stepped up with no one in the box for Lincoln and only 3.7 seconds showing. She couldn't seal the win missing the first of a 1-and-1 situation.

Defensive Stop

Dobbs took the rebound and dribbled furiously up-court. She was picked up by Cunningham, who got a hand on the ball preventing Dobbs from getting it above her waist. The blocked shot saved the game for Lincoln as hometown Lady Wolves' fans roared their approval taking in an early Christmas gift and celebrating the 49-48 hair-raising win.

Big First Quarter

Lincoln senior Kinley Webb scored nine of her dozen points in the first quarter. She was instrumental in helping Lincoln jump ahead. Prairie Grove suffered a turnover with 4.2 seconds to play in the first by failing to advance beyond the time line. On the in-bounds play Webb snapped an 18-footer just before the horn sending Lincoln into the quarter break with a 17-11 lead.

Prairie Grove outscored Lincoln 26-21 over the middle two quarters to make it a 38-37 game going into the fourth.

Scoring for the Lady Tigers were: Dobbs, 20; Price, 10; Kester, 9 Zoe Hubbs, 4; Arianna Harrel, 3; and Wynos, 2.

"They played hard to fight. We just didn't make the plays at the end to win the game, needed some rebounds, making some shots," Froud said. "Hopefully, we can learn from this. We made some defensive mistakes in the fourth quarter. They kept playing, they played hard. We just got to learn from this and get better at it."

Kirk led Lincoln with 14 points while Webb added 12; Ortiz, 9; Jenkins, 8; Goldman, 4; and Cunningham, 2.

Prior to the breakthrough victory Lincoln's last win over Prairie Grove occurred by a 52-32 score on Jan. 20, 2006.

"We come out and we play hard all the time and the quote from today basically said that when you play rivalry teams you play up to that level and everything's more instense. Every loose ball you want to get, every free throw you want to knock down. We didn't make our 75 percent free throw goal, but still came out with a win and a win's a win right now. Win by one-point, good turnout for us tonight." Slamons said.

Lincoln 49, Prairie Grove 48

Prairie Grove^11^13^13^11 -- 48

Lincoln^17^11^10^11 -- 49

Lincoln (6-3): Robin Kirk 5 4-7 14, Kinley Webb 5 0-0 12, Tania Ortiz 4 1-2 9, Kyli Jenkins 2 3-3 8, Abby Goldman 1 1-2 4, Landree Cunningham 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-14 49.

Prairie Grove (4-6): Trinity Dobbs 6-13 6-6 20, Torie Price 4-14 0-0 10, Olivia Kestner 4-8 1-1 9, Zoe Hubbs 2-3 0-0 4, Arianna Harrel 1-3 0-0 3, Jasmine Wynos 0-3 2-4 2, Charity Stearman 0-3 0-1 0. Totals 17-46 9-12 48.

3-point Goals -- Lincoln -- 4 (Webb 2, Jenkins, Goldman). Prairie Grove -- 5-13 (Dobbs 2-2, Price 2-7, Harrel 1-2, Stearman 0-2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 23 (Dobbs 12). Assists -- Prairie Grove 11 (Dobbs 4). Steals -- Prairie Grove 12 (Dobbs 4). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 6 (Dobbs 4). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 21.

