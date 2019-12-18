Well, it's cloudy again and looks like rain; and we think again of those who have had much too much, those who lost everything from floods and fire. Let's not take too much for granted.

Sunday was another special day at Sugar Hill Church. Adding to the special part was the attendance of six boys from Morrow Boys Ranch. We hope they come again!

At noon, all enjoyed the big Arkansas style potluck dinner. By Arkansas style I mean lots and lots of various dishes, so much that even though the crowd was big, there were plenty of leftovers.

Due to some members being absent, due to illness, there was not the usual musical that afternoon. Our prayers for those who couldn't attend.

I know the jokes have been scarce lately so here is a good one.

"When the frog croaks"

A lady reports that one of her young son's friends called them on Face Time. "I got some really bad news," the friend said in a solemn tone. Concerned, the mother listened closely. Her son asked, "What happened?" His friend said, "Jeff died." Concerned, the lady asked, "Who's Jeff?" "He's my frog," the friend replied. He then said a sweet prayer about the frog, thankful for their time on earth together and the joy he brought to their lives. It was a pretty mature eulogy for a kid. He ended it with "Amen." Before they could raise their bowed heads, the toilet flushed.

Happy birthday to Barry Crudup, Jean McKelvy, Raymond Carte, Megan Mounce, Craig Roy, Loyd Swope, Zell Goolsby, Ken Morphis, Betty Baker, Russell Laycox, Duck Perguson, Judy Pinkerton.

Happy anniversary to Doug and Melissa Hutchens, Bud and Paula Cox.

Happy years, all!

Community on 12/18/2019