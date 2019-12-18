Photo: Timmons, Hesgard, Johnson

Natividad 'Speedy' Gonzalez Jr.

Natividad "Speedy" Gonzalez Jr., 71, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 11, 1947, in Carnegie, Okla., the son of Natividad and Rosalie (Rameriz) Gonzalez. A great friend to many. He was known to be the best backhoe operator around, many would say he could spin it on a dime. He was a devoted husband to Gloria for a wonderful 49 years. He was a wonderful dad to all of his children and was most proud of being a poppy. His grandchildren were the light of his world, they all considered him to be their best friend, he always had the right words to make everything better. His smile and giant bear hugs would make any day much better. He has always been so proud to show off his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, LaNita Gonzalez; five brothers, Johnny, Joe, Manuel, Phillip, Ray Gonzalez; and two sisters, Pearl and Alberta Gonzalez.

Survivors include his wife Gloria Gonzalez; three daughters, Tammy Hackelton and her husband Chris of Morrow, Ark., Jennifer Reid and her fiancé, Dewayne Dejean of Farmington, Ark., and Rena Gonzalez; two sons, Shane Gonzalez of Centerton, Ark., and Casey Gonzalez and his wife Meagan of Morrow; two brothers, David Gonzalez of California and Freddy Gonzalez of Oklahoma; three sisters, Dora Passmore and Emma Dunlap both of Oklahoma and Gina Crane of Arizona; 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Tatum Harris, Taylor Shepherd, Tara, Dalton, Raleigh and Laykyn Shepherd, Travis Shipley, Stephanie, Cody and Evelyn Scott, Sarah, Trey and Theo Lewis, Austin Shepherd, Aiden Reid, Aimee, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Claire McCraw, Shane Jr. and Remington Gonzalez, Destani and Ryder Gonzalez and Cat Prewitt; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery, and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Sue E. Hesgard

Sue E. Hesgard, 71, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Janesville, Wis., to Stanley and Dorothy Jorgensen Hanson. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making crafts with her grandkids. She loved to cook and bake. She was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. She belonged to the "Hatitude Honies" Red Hatters. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1966. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Janesville, Wis. Here in Arkansas, she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Dorothy Hanson; her stepfather, Jim Nicks; and mother-in-law, Viola Bartz.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Terry Hesgard; two children, Brad Hesgard and wife, Melissa of West Fork, Ark., and Amy Abraham and husband, Johnny of Prairie Grove; eight grandchildren, Jordan Harper and husband, Brad, Baylee Hesgard, Gabrielle Montgomery and husband, Wyatt of Conway, Brady Hesgard, Morgan Wunder, Layton Hesgard, Dane Wunder and Louden Hesgard; one great-grandson, Noah Harper; two sisters, Lynn Jeske and Cheryl Champlin; two sisters-in-law, Linda Brink and Debbie Braun; one brother-in-law, Rick Hesgard; several nieces and nephews; and extended family, two additional sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Beard's Chapel with Pastors Charles Huebner and David Holmes officiating. Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, www.epilepsy.com or Washington Regional Hospice, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at North Hills Life Care & Rehab and Washington Regional Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Beards Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Earl Ray Johnson

Earl Ray Johnson, 69, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

He was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Oakland, Calif. Earl was a retired operations agent for American Airlines and a member of Cedarville Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Wesley Johnson.

Survivors are his wife, Elizabeth Moody Johnson; two sons, Joshua Johnson (Sarah) of Fayetteville, Ark., Dalton Johnson (Sarah) of Springdale, Ark.; grandchildren, Madeline Johnson and Rowan Johnson both of Fayetteville; his mother, Georgia Webb Johnson of Fort Smith, Ark.; a brother, Richard Johnson of Concord, Calif., and a sister, Patricia Johnson of Fort Smith, Ark.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Moore's Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Don George officiating. Burial was in Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

To place an online tribute visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Julie Lynn Fowler-Lopez

Julie Lynn Fowler-Lopez, 49, of Lincoln, passed away December 11, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center. She was born February 13, 1970, in Fayetteville to Charlie Edward Fowler and Freddie Carol Torres-Fowler.

Survivors include her son, Luis Carlos Lopez of the home; three sisters, Patti Tufts and husband Aaron of Springdale, Sarah Palmer and husband Sam of Fayetteville and Katherine Reid and husband Simon of Virginia; brother, Jason Fowler and wife Ruth of West Fork and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service was held December 17, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1225 E. Zion Rd., Fayetteville with Bishop Samuel Palmer officiating. Private burial followed at the Huntsville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Simon Reid, Aaron Tufts, Jason Fowler, Samuel Palmer, Enoch Tufts and Eric Fowler.

Funeral services were under the direction of Elkins Funeral and Cremation Services. Please visit www.elkinsfuneralservice.com to leave the family an online condolence.

Scott L Timmons

Scott L. Timmons, 61, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1958, in St. Joe, Mo., the son of Lawrence Timmons and Sharen Stegall.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Candice and Tammy Timmons.

Survivors include two sons, Rick Cannon of Rogers, Ark., and Johnathan Clark and his wife Cecilia of Gladston, Mo.; four daughters, Shawna Timmons and her husband Jeff Davis of Forsyth, Mo., Amber Kinyon and her husband Leo of Brighton, Mo., Tresa Timmons of Reed Springs, Mo., and Melissa Timmons Berk and husband K.B. of Columbus, Ga.; one brother, Kevin Timmons and his wife Tanya of Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Kyla Clark, Kirsten Dragush, Jaidyn Clark, Shawn Dragush, Genesis Clark, Nathan Eddy Jr., Kyrie Berk, Sofia Lugo, Kwaunya Berk, Ka'lyana Berk, Aydain Timmons, Ka'Tyana Berk, Josh Kinyon, Erin Kinyon, Malachi Westerhold, Natalya Westerhold; one great-grandchild, Desmond Westerhold.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

