PRAIRIE GROVE

Daisy Skelton, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 5 in connection with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Divita, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brett Bradley, 47, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Dengler, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 7 in connection with DWI, careless driving, following too close.

Neil Rice, 48, of Fort Smith, was cited Dec. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Diana Dubois, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 8 in connection with possession of a controlled substance (a misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darla Minor, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Andrew Patton, 26, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Forrest Plauger, 26, of Van Buren, was arrested Dec. 9 in connection with speeding, driving without headlights.

Dan Ramirez-Murillo, 33 of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tina Snarr, 39, of Huntsville, was arrested Dec.10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Pinterich, 28, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), tampering with evidence.

Katina Duarte, 30, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

Tonya Cox, 41, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael O'Dell, 23, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 12 in connection with DWI, no liability insurance, expired vehicle registration.

Shawna Mott, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Trisha Adams, 37, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Heather Johnson, 34, of Huntsville, was arrested Dec. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Gregory Epperson, 58, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 14 in connection with DWI, careless driving, open container, refusal to submit.

General News on 12/18/2019