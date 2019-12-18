Ms. Orr's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I wut a minecraft lego and a spirman sot and spire webs for my wrist. I also want a mask to. I love you Santa.

Love,

Christopher Gonzales

Dear Santa,

It is Emma. I want a O.M.G. doll and sum L.O.L. dolls.

Love,

Emma Cox

Dear Santa,

I want a cucumber and strawberry squishie. I want the game life. I would like the whole set of Elsa and Ana castle and all the clothes that go with it.

Love

Aly Napier

Dear Santa,

I want a robot and a go krt. I want a real kidee and gam teevee. I wut a reel fon and an exbox.

Love,

Atticus Lewis

Dear Santa,

I want a vr and a PS5. I want the game five nights at freedies help wanted for the vr and the new plants vs zoombies game.

Love,

Liam Thulin

Dear Santa,

Wut I want for cris is a O.M.G. toy. A humugis box full uf LOL stuf. I osow wut a puppy and a sub a luve to Santa.

Love,

Emily Grizzle

Dear Santa,

I want a bik. At wamart I want a motocycle and a for whlr.

Love,

Jakob Skelton

Dear Santa,

I wut a big presit of squshes and Riyn squshes. I wut a babe dol one. I want lots of LOL. Mere Kismes.

Love,

Natalie Koonz

Dear Santa,

I hop that I get a LOL doll house and a LOL doll. I want a culren bool and sum mrkrs. I would lik sum noow cls and a book. And sum noo clos for my mom and dad.

Love,

Adelynn Mathews

Dear Santa,

I wut a train and a tuwy elf. I wut a pk of crayons. I wut a remot control car and race cars. I wut a jack in a box and a PS4. I wut a spidr man game. I wut a tuy spidrman and a toy lammrgene. I also wut a fon.

Love,

Amare Evans

Dear Santa,

Its me Griffin plees mak it snow. I nowe you can't but you can praye. Can you plees giv me a Rins wrd comb panta toys onlee. Ples give me Fgttv toys and plush to and Hobecics toys. Ples can I hav a mrio playsete. Can I hav a sonic playset please. Can I have noo supr mareeo brse u for the n swich.

Yor pal,

Griffin Ross

Dear Santa,

It is Blaine can I hav a LOL hos and can I have sum LOL. Can I plez hav O.M.G. dols all of thum and can I plex hav a jack in the box.

Love,

Blaine Frost

Dear Santa,

I wut a tetybar. Tack you.

Love,

Emerie Simmons

Dear Santa,

I hope you give all boys and gris gifts instead of colle. You donte have to give me gifst my parist will give me gifts. That's it.

Love,

Luke Huitink

Dear Santa,

I wut a phone becuz you can col pepl. I love you and mi birthday iz the Desibr seinten. I wut it on Christmas. Plez mac it wer we ca woc on ice. I love you becuz you are the bst evr.

Love,

Eli Hodges

Dear Santa,

I hope you giv my bruthr gifts for chsmus. He will not be happy if he doesn't. But I want thes girle stuf my elf will by me bublgum.

Love,

Lexi Carrillo

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a phone for chimas and also I want a new scruchy and earmuffs. I will make cookies and milk and carits for the randears.

You can bring some surprises. I hope Mrs. Clos is doing ok.

Love you,

Tanner Rose

Dear Santa,

I hope you can mac it to mi haose and I wut a litl stufanduml plrbare. I hop and I wut a ulechric unicorn and a big nodbok. I want prede cloz and the most pridist prrls becuz I thingk it wil be pride. Tel misis clos I sed hi Santa, oso hi but I oso wut a ceot gish and a fish tanke and towo little pupes. Bi santa, I luv yoye.

Love,

Jenevie Kinghorn

Dear Santa,

I hope you hav a mare crismis. Wut I wont is a doll. That doll it hast to lock lick a ril doll.

Love,

Lottie Pinkley

Dear Santa,

This is Kyle. This is what I want, a drt bic and a house and cishin and cop stuf. U want a big drt bik that goes to tin and up for my brother.

Love,

Kyle Butler

Dear Santa,

I wot for cimis an LOL and poopsies and barwies and popses. I want a big uooonacorn for cismis. I wanmt some boxie girls and makeup and lipgloss. I want either a pet bunny or kittie.

Love,

Aaliyah Cox

Dear Santa,

Step one I wun a cumpoodr. Step 2 is a drt bike. I will giv you sum cookies an I will giv you sum caris to get. Luv you Santa.

Love,

Wyatt Jinks

Dear Santa,

Uo are the best. Wut I wot for cismis is a ulechric huvr bord. Cismis is the best holuday. I luv you Santa. Yow are the best I hop yow mac it. I wil giv yo coces and milc.

Love,

Logan Holt

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler. Santa please get my sister a little unicorn. Will you bring me and my brother a new machine nerf gun rifle? I play nerf war, which is the funnest. I want a turkey costume for my dog and also I would like a dirt bike.

Love,

Mason Fanning

Mrs. Ezell's 1st Grade Class

Mrs. Ezell's First Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you bowing? Santa you are the best! How are your elves? I would like Hot wilels. I would like a scoodr. I want dlade. Thank you. Injoy the cookes.

Love, Avian

Dear Santa,

How have you ben doing this year? I hope you have a safe trip to the howss. I have ben sooper to a lot of peepl. I would wunt time with my famuly and a hvrbord and a fort nite game on the Nintendo switch and a comepyooter. You are good. Have a good nite.

Love, Harvey

Dear Santa,

I have been gud oll muth. Haw are you doing? We mis you. I have been gud. So can you ples get me a camru and a fone and a ipad?

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I hav halpt wich my dads gun. I hav bin bad but win I b gud I will be good. I wut a bb gun. I wut a xbox. I hop you ijoy the milk.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Allso how are the reindeer doing? Is Mrs Claus doing ok? Wot I want for Christmas. Can I have a PoeMon and can I have sum Airpods. Can I have a Nintendo Switch. Pritee plese thank you.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

How are you doing santa? And misis Claus doing gud? How are the eleves doing? I have ben vare gud this yer. I wud like to hav a scoodr and a noow hoverbord and bike. Thack you for efechang.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeer? Tell the elves I said Hello. I have hade two yellows but I been really good. Can I have a Ryan's cheste and a 3D fone and a cunpidn and a Rian DVD and a play kichin? Thank you for the tuws.

Love, Tommy

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good. I wish for a NERF gun. Thak you.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and Mrs Claus and the elves. I hap thea are heping you. I got yellow and I got green and tell the elves tat I sed hedo. I wudr if I cod hav a intindor. I like Santa. I want a hoverboard. Thack you.

Love, Jude

Dear Santa,

Hall are the elves doowing! Hall are you doowing! Hall is Mrs. Claus doowing. I have bin vere good this year. I wood like to havenrf guns and a balblade set and rapr tooy and a cor set. That is ol.

Love, Steele

Dear Santa,

How are you. I hope the elves are good. How is Mrs. Claus. I have been very good. Can I have descendants, 3 dolls Blingers foam alive orbeez num nom. LOL dolls. I am good.

Love, MaLyijah

Dear Santa,

How or you doing and your elves? How is mrs Claus? I hav bin kid uf god but I sumtims I got yellow. Can I ples hav a chrak colossal crash and a maryo game 2. Thak you. Prete ples.

Love, Adean

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs Claus doing? Tell the elves I said Hello! Enjoy the milk and cookies. I woot LOL, OMG OWEEZ elf pets.

Thac you.

Love, Ellasyn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeers? How are the elves doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I help my mom and dad. I will like a skate bod and a Nintendo switch and lego. I hop you have a good trip. Tell ever body I sed Hello!

Love, Korbin

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing too? Tell the elves that I said hello. I would like a NERF gun. I would like MARVEL toys. I would like slime. I would like the guts book. I would like MARVEL shirt that is sise 6 and 7.

Love, Matthew

Dear Santa,

How are you doin. How is mrs. Claus doing. I fedily clen mi rom. I wut a fon ples santa. I wut a neklis. I wut a lipstek. How urs the radir. How cod is. I hop you hav a saf chip santa.

Love, Penelope

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. I have got sum yellows in class. How is Mrs. Claus. How is the elves doing. Sum people dote believe in you. What I want a tablit and a fone and a ifone. thank you.

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeers? I din verr gud. I like a shoch and jragn and a shocknelis. I hep miy mom and dad. How are elfs and mrs. Claus ? Santa I hop you are ow kay. I hop you like the kukes.

Love, Jax

Dear Santa,

Haw are you doing? Haw is Mrs Claus? Haw are the elves? I bin rele god. I help mi mom with cuking. I wod like a esukasl. I wod oso like a thanto you win you are sad. I wod oso like LOL dol.

Love, Winter

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? Merry Christmas. How are the elf? I ben good the yer. I wont a Hovrbod. I wont a Harey Podryios. I wont a Ryan Chesbox. I wont a elf on the shelf. I wont a fone.

Love, Camden

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I'm very good! Are you good? I hope your elves are good. I had one yollow sad. I would like a lot's of descendants 3 dolls and a rainbowcorns big bow surprise and a rainbow surprise dolls and uitimate Makeover. Pretty pretty plese!

Love, Marley

Dear Santa,

How are you don en Mis Cloz? I bin ver gud theis yer. I wud lic a hvrbord. I wut a lol doll. I wut a pik me pop. I hope hav a safe flite. Njoe the kukes.

Love, Addy

Dear Santa,

I wuz vere gud. Hao r you doen? Hao r the rader? I have ben vere gud this yer. I wont a tweste bell. I wont slime. Have a saf trip.

Love, Rylee

Dear Santa,

How are yot elves? I have sum cookies on my tabil for you. I have wutid sum stuf but I will saye dat for ladere and I will wut sum toowzz ladere. I have bin rille good this year.

Love, Mikey

Mrs. Pinkley's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Zeke. I am 6 yirz orde. I like yor ranedeze. I have been good. I am very proud of mysef because I can omoost swim. Can you bring me a marxt trchrake and Ia skate and a moctrocol car lamr Gene barbil be moost of all can you git my babe brudr a crid because he had been good.

Luv Zeke

Dear Santa,

my name is Christian. I am 6 yirs od. I wat a drtbike and r c car. I like yer ran der.

Love Christian

Dear Santa,

My name is Claire. I am 6 yriz od. I like your Prezin. Can you bring me a LOL and a benbag chire and a I Pad. Plez bring Gus a tratrs

Love Claire

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. I ue 6 jiz od. I wot LOL bleb cemr and bregs. I like yor ders.

Luv, Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Allison and I am 6 years old I like your red suit I have been good I am very proud of myself because I have been good If you arent too busy I would like a LOLs a babydoll and book I like your red suit.

Love Allison

Dear Santa,

My Name is Jagger. I Im six yirsz od I want a remotkchroll dinosoll and I want invijrz for DevDe and I want a Bike. I like your flufe bid.

Love Jagger

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriel and I am 6 yers old. I like your red suit I have beengood I am very proud of myself because I am a soccer payler If you aren't too busy'I would like a soccer shos boll and a shirt But most of all, can you please bring my budr

A soccer shos this year. He deserves it because he wrxhard.

Love Gabriel

Dear Santa,

mY NaMe is Jude and I am 7 years old. I like dudof I have been good I am very porud of myself because I CaN ride My dog. If You aren't too busy I would like a PiXater ChruMPet and the hunt this year but most of all can YoU Please bring my bruther a IPad this year he deserves it because he lets me SLeeP with him.

love Jude

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wot a tenoswihi gam luge mag and 3 presne. I have been very good.

Love Saul

Dear Santa,

My name is Sara and I am 6 years old. I like your raderz I have been good I am a good frnd I am very Proud of myself because I am a good at reder. I wot a pant and brbedol. I like your bots

Love Sara

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wot a hrs, a cat thayoefulw (thank you for the presents). I have been good.

Love, Harlow

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter and I am 6 years old I like your red suit I have been good I am veryporud of myself because I am a good friend If you aren't too busy I would like a game boy legos and tendowsich this year But most of all can you please bring my mo a stuftanumol this year she deserves it because mi mom bin good

love Hunter

Dear Santa,

My nam si Barrett. I am 7 yerz ob. I wut a sokiBALL. Retmokichol kre IlIkyor bos

Luve Barrett

Dear Santa,

My name is Everett and I am 7 years old I like your red suit I have been good I am very proud of myself because junping off the diving bord If you are't too busy I would like a X-box X-box crickl and nutcrocr this year but most of all can you please bring my PoPU a cnPutre this year she deserves it because she has clende off the chaplene

Luve Everett

Dear Santa,

My NaM is Presley. I em 6 yers od. I wut is a LOLS and a LOL has and I wat a LOL airpen. I like yr Dere. I em mi it bkus I em gub at t-Boluf.

Luf Presley

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson, and I am 7 years old. I like yr raddes. I have been good. I am very proud of myself because read. If you aren't too busy, I would like a dog, cat and foryer this year but most of all can you plese bring my mom a purs this year mom deserves it because she rks hared.

Love. Hudson.

Dear Santa,

My name is Trinity and I am 7 yeas old I love your boos. I huve been good I am very proud of Myself because I am good If you arent' too busy I would like a I Pad books and boos this year. But most of all can you bring my mommy a tetever this year. She deserves it because she is nice

love Trinity

Dear Santa,

My name is Lanee and I am 7 years old Thenk youfor the gifts I have been good I am very Proud of myself because I CaN read If your arnt too busy I woul like smeley baby. But mostofall can you Please bring My nane a new tinshothis year Nan deserves it because ? she wrcr hrde

love Lanee.

Dear Santa,

My nama is Diego and I am 7 ers ob. I whant a Sonec and a Pape and a teosowech if you or to bese cean you bren mom fshi she love you SanTa I love yr raabers you or a good fred Santa I love ol miy hrt I been good you the best giyevr Santa

love Diego

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wat a LolDol. I have be gub.

Lo luv setu I have been good.

Love Alexis

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison. I my six 6 yure old I hab bin good this yir I wo at Pinow bdol has and a tabul. I like yr rade.

Luv, Madison

Dear Santa,

My NaMe is Abbi. I am 6 yiseod. I bin good this yrl I wot a babedos I wad a LOL priz dol. I lke yus Radil.

Luve, Abbi

Dear Santa,

My name is Joe. And I am 6 years od. I have been good. I am very proud of myself because becus I have fess. If you a too busy I would like a lego set forf nig nitoeychar forfng nitoeychar. But most of all can you please bring my mom a kichin a bedr this your she deserves it because har isn nice

Love Joe

Mrs. Ogle's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom git the mail, help my mom cary groceries, and help my grandma. My Christmas wishes are a You Tube camra, Play Station, and RC car. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Case D.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Help my mom cary groceries, help her wash dishes, and hep grandpa clean. My Christmas wishes are: football gloves, football pads, and football hemet. I hope you enjoy thes cookies and mik!

Love, Asher G.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my mom with trees, I help my dad with ornaments, I help my mom and dad with star. My Christmas wishes are: Harry Potter Legos, puppy, and a puppy house. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Zophia S.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things:I help my drother clean! I help my mom git the mail, I help my mom hane up the close. My Christmas wishes are: a pet husky, a baby doll, a dog collar. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Sara T

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: hlp papa at the turkey houses. Mi Christmas wishes are a gator with keys, and Iron man toy. I hope yo enjoy the cookie and milk!

Love, Jaxton B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Picking up my toys without dad asking, help my dad chrling too. My Christmas wishes are : I wuntd fake dog house, skateboard, and a Nintendo Swtch! I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Aubrie L.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: I helpt a buch, I helpt my mom a buch. I helpt my dad a buch. My Christmas wishes are: I wut a car, I wut marshmallows, I wut candy. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Abel W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom carry grocieries, wash dishes, Hep my grandpa clean. My Christmas wishes are: mini horse, bunny, baby pig, and clohes for the animals. Hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Laney A.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Help mom carry groceries. My Christmas wishes are : Mine Craft for Xbox 360, rel dog house, Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Aiden D.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Helpe my mom with grochres, do my chorz, helping my bruthr. My Christmas wishes are: jetpack, skateboard, and puppy. Enjoy the milk and cookies!

Love, Ethan W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Heping uthers, and bien nice. My Christmas wishes are: a baseball, motorcycle, and a big teddy bear. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Wyatt D.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom garry grocres, help my mom wash dishes, and help my dad clean. My Christmas wishes are: GTA 5, Minecraft, and scrunchies. I hope you enjoy he cookies and milk.

Love, Tori B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped others, and play wif mi frends. My Christmas wishes are Pokemon packs and Pokemon.

Love, William S.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Help my grandpa cean, help my mom wash dishes, and help mom mac cookies. My Christmas wishes are: Xbox, money, RC car.

Love, Dax S.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom with the londry, help mom with haws, help with Molee. My Christmas wishes are: Pokemon, Lisard, and Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Bryson S.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things:I hep my mom wash dishes, I be nice to others. My Christmas wishes are motorcycles, Pokemon cards, and Playstation. I hope you enjy the cookies and milk!

Love, Axel R.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Help my mom cary groceries, help my mom wash dishes, help my mom get laundry. My Christmas wishes are Xbox, billionaire, and a thousand dollars.

Love, Gabrielle G.

I love you Santa.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have don these nise things: I play with my sister. I play with my broher. My Christmas wishes are: GTA5, rapid shot, and a motor drt bike.

Love, Lane G.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: Win Maverick wuz scared in the shawr I helpt him, I lisin to my teacher, and I lisn to my femle. My Christmas wishes are : Pokemon ballz, Nintendo swich, bey blades without the arena, and Xbox.

Love, Michael M.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done these nice things: wash dishis, and wrck hard. My Christmas wishes are : Nintendo Swish, and Pokemon cards.

Love, Maverick M.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have dne these nce things: I help dad bring in groceries. My Christmas wishes are: babi dalmshon, pony and stabl, and a dog house. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Madison H.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom carry groceries and help my mom wash dises. My Christmas wishes are: I what a toy with a hous and a puppy and a leash and collar.

Love, Reagan S.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have dun these nice things: Help my mom carr groceries, help my dad clean, and hep fred up. My Christmas wishes are: GTA5, scunchies, and minecraft. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.

Love, Riley S.

Mrs. Box's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I am 6 yers old. I am good at school and home. I want a Dimon Trox Bakugon. Would you bring Ryder a Dimon Trox too? What Kind of cookies do you like?

Love, Hux

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi. I am 6 years old. I have been good because I hug my mom every Saturday. I give my mom one thousand hugs. May I have Hot Wheels cars and 10 remote control cars? Can you bring my cousins watermelon and pumpkin pie?

I hope you get through the snow. Merry Christmas!

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is Addisyn. Has your long sleep good? Would you please bring me a pet cat? Can you bring a present for my dad, please? Tell Mrs. Claus hello.

Love, Addisyn

Dear Santa,

I am Brody. I am 6. I am good at home and at school. How many Rudolphs do you have? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can you please give me a new PS4? Can you bring my brother a new TV. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Brody

Dear Santa,

My name Stella. How do you mace all the presents? I have been good because I listen to my teacher. I would like an American Girl doll because I love them. I would like a kitten because they are so cute. Please bring Ava squishy pizza toy. What kind of cookies do you like?

Love, Stella

Dear Santa,

I am Namiah. I am 7 years old. How many reindeer do you have? I have been so good. I want a Bakugun. Can you please give mi mom a scarf? Do you want me to leave out cookies for you?

Love, Namiah

Dear Santa,

I have one brother and one sister. I have not been good. But I was good after the bad stuff. Would you bring me a real horse and a guinea pig? Would you bring Natalie chocolate hearts and flowers?

Love, Haley

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Pole? I have been nice Santa Claus. Can I please have an Xbox 1 and a PS 4? Please! Thank you for my four wheeler last year.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. Does Mrs. Claus go with you? I have been nice. Will you bring me a horse and an electric car? Will you bring my mom a guinea pig? Thank you for the hover board last year. I will leave you some cookies on Christmas Eve.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been noty. Can I have a toy tractor and a remote control go cart? Please bring Ari a Barbie doll house. Do you like cookies? Tell Mrs. Claus hello

Love, Corbin

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old, my dad is 28 and my mom is 25. How old are you? I have been good becuzz I have been listening to Mrs. Box. Can you please bring me a Diamond Trox becuzz I really want it bad. Please bring Liam futtball gloves and a Dragun Maxium for Brody. Thank you and have a good trip.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I am Izzy. I am seven. I'm good at home and at school. How are you? I want a big LOL doll and more LOL dolls. Please would you get Gabbi a big LOL doll too? How do you eat so much cookies?

Love Izzy

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? I am 6 years old. I've been good to my friends. Would you please bring me a Nerf guns? Please bring Kyra LOL dolls and give Ezra Poke'mon cards. Have a safe trip on the sleigh.

Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old and I talk a lot because I am used to talking a lot. But, I am good most of the time. How do you get down the chimney to put our presents under the Christmas tree? Can you please get me a LOL set and a JoJo watch? Can you get Ava four LOL dolls and get Emma a Barbie? Is Mrs. Claus cold? Have a safe trip.

Love, Kyra

Dear Santa,

I have been good. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Would you bring Ezra Poke'mon cards? What is your favorite cookie?

Love, Miley

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. My name is Ava. I like you. I have been good at school and at home. Can you please give me glitter slime and LOL dolls? Will you please get LOL dolls for Gabbi and Tessie too? How is Mrs. Claus? How do you get throo the chimney?

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Pole? I am bad at school but I mite be good at home. Can you bring me magnets? I want to make big stuff with them. Will you bring my cousin a Nerf gun, please? Which cookies do you like?

Love, Ayden

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I like gingerbread. Do you? I have bin good and nice. If my friend falls down I help them up. Would you please bring me slap bracelets and a play dog? Can you get my dog tow bones?

Love, Tessie

Dear Santa,

I am Liam. I am 7 years old. Please bring me Poke'mon cards and a big dragon. Please give Brody a Poke'mon game. Have a safe ride home.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I am seven years old. I have been good at school and at home. Do your elves sleep? How is Mrs. Claus? Will you please bring me a guitar and a play station? Please Santa bring me some nails that are pink glitter. Can you bring my brother an I fon Eleven? How will you get throo the chimney?

Love, Gabbi

Dear Santa,

My name is Chloey. Do your elves sleep? I have bin good. I only had three yellows so far this year. Can I please have a remote control car because I don't have one. Can you give Ryder a Nintendo Switch and give Ava a flower? Tell Mrs. Claus that l love her.

Love, Chloey

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Pole? Any ways, I've been nice this year. Ho!Ho!Ho! I forgot my stuff that I want for Christmas. I want an Ipad and a new set of head phons because Bub broke the 13 year old headphons and he logged into my mom's account and stole my mom's account. Can you bring Stella a present?

Your Friend, Eli

Mrs. Dickey's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the iPad you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like a bicke and scuter! for Christmas because I Like to play uotside! On Christmas Eve I will leave candy canes for youe reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

My name is Robby, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the GaBOt you brought me last year! I have been GUD this year. I would really like JR Stuntmastr for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I will leave KARS for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Robby

Dear Santa,

My name is Taylor, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the Prdy Brd you brought me last year! I have been kind of good this year. I would really like Mrm LOL tow for Christmas because I d Hat heim. On Christmas Eve I will leave illbess for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Taylor

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the pla nrf gun you brought me last year! I have been so so so good this year. I would really like i rile lic a ps4 for Christmas bcus i hat it i luv it. On Christmas Eve I will leave coces for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is Makylee, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the gam you brought me last year! I have been gud this year. I would really like poes for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I will leave ckares for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Makylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the glide you brought me last year! I have been goond this year. I would really like binkce for Christmas because things are ne. On Christmas Eve I will leave candy canes for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jace, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the Jeep! you brought me last year! I have been ookk this year. I would really like spirman tluoz and nooapas! for Christmas be cus i doot hev them! On Christmas Eve I will leave food for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

My name is Abbi, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the bug tuwezz you brought me last year! I have been gud this year. I would really like pupe stuf for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I will leave ceris for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Abbi

Dear Santa,

My name is Victoria, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the nrsrey you brought me last year! I have been supr gud this year. I would really like camru and a bro jem has iPad for Christmas because Thay aer fun. On Christmas Eve I will leave kerys for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Victoria

Dear Santa,

My name is Adley, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the dog you brought me last year! I have been gud this year. I would really like cat for Christmas because I dot has. On Christmas Eve I will leave cady canes for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Adley

Dear Santa,

My name is Dalton, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the pude you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like Robux for Christmas because I wut to biy sutnen. On Christmas Eve I will leave ceris for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Dalton

Dear Santa,

My name is Robert, and I am 6 years old. I would really like berdles jagnu for Christmas. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Robert

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenzie, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the ering you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like stuf animl for Christmas because they r sot. On Christmas Eve I will leave cand kans for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Kenzie

Dear Santa,

My name is Finn, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the shrcor you brought me last year! I have been asum! this year. I would really like hot well groj set for Christmas because hav it. On Christmas Eve I will leave canbe can for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Finn

Dear Santa,

My name is Tabor, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the dogy slober game you brought me last year! I have been kind of good this year. I would really like a ex box and intono swiech for Christmas because I do no have ine of them. On Christmas Eve I will leave apples for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Tabor

Dear Santa,

My name is Jayse, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the pawr ragr you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like pupie xbox wii spi gnr game boy gotcart wii2 for Christmas because they are coooool cooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool. On Christmas Eve I will leave carits for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Jayse

Dear Santa,

My name is Ayrabella, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the dog you brought me last year! I have been ok this year. I would really like icesee for Christmas because I ned it for my cichin. On Christmas Eve I will leave caris for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Ayrabella

Dear Santa,

My name is Scarlett, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the LoL Bublls you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like LOL. BrBs. IPade. for Christmas because I dot like old BrBse, I onle has 1 LOL, I dot has a iPade. On Christmas Eve I will leave ckeris for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the bic you brought me last year! I have been _gud__ this year. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the I Love u Belu dall you brought me last year! I have been vae good this year. I would really like a new Ipad for Christmas because min is broenb. On Christmas Eve I will leave carets for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

My name is Drew, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the po pchrl you brought me last year! I have been Good this year. I would really like intino swich and ex box for Christmas because I have hard of the im indo swich because the have Mincraft and x box because the have Mavecat. On Christmas Eve I will leave candy canes for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Andrew

Dear Santa,

My name is Georgia, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the camru you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like sims and dog for Christmas because tabit fun. On Christmas Eve I will leave cand caris for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Georgia

Dear Santa,

My name is Cole, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the Legose you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like a phone ntnd swiche xbox 360 for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I will leave sandwich for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

My name is Ian, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the shrc cor you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like hat welle groj for Christmas because I nevr had it. On Christmas Eve I will leave cand kans for your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Ian

Dear Santa,

My name is Audriana, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the id thang you brought me last year! I forgot what the name is. May I have a puppy and a may I have a cat I know a good name for it and a very good name for the puppy and may I have a nother one please and robux and a computer and a new i Pad on Christmas I will leave candy canes I really wanted everyone of these I hope you have a safe trip! Bye!

Love, Audriana

Mrs. Landrum's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinley. I am 6. How u duing? I have been gud. I am very proud of myself because I am yespfl. If you aren't too busy, I would like a kputd, fon, and huvrbod this year. Please bring my sedr a fone. She deserves it nis.

Luve Kenzie Kinley W

Dear Santa,

My name is Brynnley and I am 6 years old. Thank you my pupeu. I have been good. I am proud of myself because I pra evre nite. If you aren't too busy, I would like a pupeye, gine pig, and rabit this year. But most of all can you please bring my Nana a swetr this year. She deserves it because hrs vare old.

Love, Brynnley M

Dear Santa,

My name is Remington and I am 7 years old. Do you like tokse? I have been good. i am very proud of myself because I like tokos. If you aren't too busy, i would like a cpuor, huvod, and pirit this year. But most of all can you pleues bring my sitr Charity a cat this year. She is deserves it because she is nise to me. And for cismis a ciris and a LOL sirese 8, a now bon babe sister LOL.

Love, Remington S

Dear Santa,

My name is Lawson and I am 7 years old. How long is your beard? I have been nice. I am very proud of myself I play football. If you aren't too busy I would like a football helmit and rill football pads and razorback be bag and a lego set for mi brur.

Love, Lawson S

Dear Santa,

My name is Preston and I am 6 years old. I like you. I have been god. I am very proud of myself because I ken reb a dake we no shenin welz. If you aren't too busy, I would like a I Pab, dron, and ret mot control dinosaur. But most of all, can you please bring my bub a yu-gi-o-hi this year. He deserves it because he god.

Love, Preston W

Dear Santa,

My name is Kylan and I am 7 years old. I have been kin. If you aren't too busy I would like a huvrborb, drt bike, jet afif. But most of all can you please bring Cscs u kage this year. She deserves it because she pos oside.

Love, Kylan H

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaili and I am 6 years old. Hao r you not kod in sno? I have been respetfoll. I am very proud of myself because I help my momye. If you aren't too busy, I would like a bike, Arkansas kufdr and bing bag cher this year. But most of all, can you please bring my sistr a brbe this year. She deserves it because she tax a tim aoot in th ofis.

I Love you,

Kaili P

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie M and I am 7 years old. Tha you off the lol set. I have been nisce because huplen. I am very proud of myself because hupleen Mom. If you aren't too busy, I would like a viline, bune, and trtle this year. But most of all, can you please bring my dad a tloo sut this year. He deserves it because he wrks hrb.

Merry Christmas,

Gracie M

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian and I am 7 years old. How long is your beard? I have been nise. I like my Dad. If you aren't too busy, I would like a football and a lisabr, football lmit. But most of all can you please bring my buzr a pocitnif because he is responsibl.

Love, Christian H

Dear Santa,

My name is Rhett and I am 6 years old. Wer are my prezins? Thank you fur my stuf. I have been good. I am very proud of myself because I am funny. If you aren't too busy, I would like 100 dolrs and 100 dolrs and 100 dolrs. But most of all can you please bring my Mom a vaqum clenr this year. She deserves it because she is nise.

Love, Rhett D

Dear Santa,

My name is Huntlea and I am 6 years old. Thank you for pistol. I have been god to Mom. I am very proud of myself because I help Mom. If you aren't too busy, I would like a pupy and giny pig and cumpyotr this year. But most of all, can you please bring my sistr a goldfish this year. She deserves it because she is nise to me a pupy and a buny.

Love, Huntlea O

Dear Santa,

My name is Makenzie and I am 7 years old. I have been good in sccoll. Wie do you div rall he pezs. I am very proud of myself because i bin nis. If aren't too busy, I would like xbox 4, 10 LOL doz, math buck this year. But most of all can you please bring my Dad a LSU peter this year. He deserves it because his is nise to me and my mommy. I love you Santa.

Love, Makenzie M

Dear Santa,

My name is Max and I am 7 years old. How have you bin? Thake you for the chrars. I have been funny to others. I am very proud of myself because me and my mom maxe cookes for you. If you arens too busy, I would like a VR and hoovr bord and a nintndo this year. But most of all, can you please bring my bruthur Madin 20 this year. He deserves it kus he rile wants it for chismas. How do you do it in 8 uawrs?

Love, Max J

Dear Santa,

My name is Tannen and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the hot wheels lass chrismis. I have been nice. I am very proud of myself because I help others. If you aren't too busy, I would like a huver bord, x box 1 and nindtindo swiche this year. But most of all can you please bring my Mom more klose this year. She deserves it because my Mom ben works so every day.

Love, Tannen L

Dear Santa,

My name is Kella and I am 6 years old. Tacyu for the LOL mrmad last yer. I have been gud. I am very proud of myself because I helping my gramo do the dishis. If you aren't too busy i would like a scruflup, bor be has and LOL glama this year. But most of all can ypu please bring my mom a ril prit jrse this year. She deserves it because she is helpflu.

Love , Kella S

Dear Santa,

My name is Abigail and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the husky. I have been kind for my mom. I am very proud of myself because I feed my kitten. If you aren't too busy I would like a XX small cat muzzle, a bunny, and a book this year. But most of all can you please bring my Mama a golden retrevr this year. She deserves it because she is nice.

Love, Abigail L

Dear Santa,

My name is Aaliyah and I am 6 years old. How r u ? I have been gub for a Mom. If you aren't too busy I would like a ring, pupe and rabit this year. But most of all can you please bring my buzr a gofish this year. He deserves it because he has bin very rskfu.

Love, Aaliyah C

Dear Santa,

My name is Baylor and I am 6 years old. I have been good. I am very proud of myself because I wrc hrd on the fr. IF you aren't too busy, I would like a dr bi, hr, and a tac this year. But most of all can you please bring my Dad a shanso this year. He deserves it because he wrs.

Love, Baylor A

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracey and I am 6. I have been grat. I am very proud of myself because i am rere set. If you aren't too busy, I would like a fot, hod, and pue this year. But most of all, can you please bring my Mom an i fou this year. She deserves it because she is so set. I love u

Love, Gracey N

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyler and I am 6 years old. I have been good. I am very proud of myself because I hav wr hrb. If you aren't too busy, I would like a 4 wir, scatbd, and a hr this year. But most of all, can you please bring my Dad a bgon this year. He deserves it bcus he is s nis.

Love, Tyler E

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter and I am 7 years old. Thac you for the a most chuc lash yer. I have been gub. I am ery proud of myself because I'm kid. If you aren't too busy, I would like a fiboggluz, dup chuc set, and sister this year. But most of all can you please bring my dad a hut egacit this year. He deserves it because he wrc hrb.

Love, Hunter W

Dear Santa,

My name is Jansen and I am 6 years old. Hao do ur redir fly? I have been nis gud. I am very proud of myself because I'm ner nd gud ded. If you aren't too busy, I would like a vozfodror, fonit, and hot wiri res ac. But most of all, can you please bring my Mom a clin has this year. She deserves it because she wrx so hard.

Love, Jansen L

Dear Santa,

My name is Nicholas and I am 6 years old. Ta u for mi bik. I have been good. If you aren't too busy, I would like mikat, sld, and a sed.

Love, Nicholas T

Dear Santa,

My name is Logan. I want an iPad, don, remo quntl dinosr.

Love, Logan

