MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington seniors (from left): Trace South, Drew Sturgeon and Evan Shoffitt, signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers during a ceremony Friday at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington likes to do things by committee.

A talented trio of student-athletes signed simultaneously at Cardinal Arena Friday to continue their careers in college.

Drew Sturgeon plays center fielder and leadoff batter for the Cardinals. He batted .450 as a junior and led the team with 36 hits, 18 doubles, 8 triples, and a home run to go with 23 stolen bases. Sturgeon was also named All-State in football as a wide receiver catching 51 passes for 845 yards and 12 touchdowns during the recently-completed 2019 season in brand new Cardinal Stadium.

Also signing Friday were Trace South, the recipient of a pole vaulter scholarship at Arkansas State, and Evan Shoffit, who will take his baseball career to the next level at Allen County (Kan.) Community College.

Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper called Sturgeon and Shoffit the backbone of his team.

"They are workhorses, they are warriors. They are always in the batting cages seven days a week," Harper said. "I got to run them out of there."

Farmington coaches rave about Sturgeon's athletic ability. Football coach Mike Adams called him the best receiver in the 5A West while Harper says "Drew is probably the best outfielder we've ever had here at Farmington."

According to Harper, UCA is very excited about Sturgeon. Harper touted his speed combined with instinctive base-running. UCA advanced to an NCAA Regional Tournament in 2013.

Harper said UCA baseball coach Allen Gum thinks Sturgeon can come in there and play quickly. Harper thinks so, too.

Harper also praised the work ethic and improvement of left fielder Shoffit, who posted a .325 batting average last season and was third on the team with 18 hits. Shoffit doubled 7 times and hit one homer. He is expected to help the Cardinal pitching staff somewhat in the spring.

Shoffit bats left and throws right. His favorite major league team is the Texas Rangers while the Angels' Mike Trout is his favorite player. Shoffit plans to seek a Division 1 opportunity once he gets his feet wet at the junior college level. Shoffit said he's thankful to receive this opportunity.

South is going to Arkansas State, a program which Farmington Track and Field coach Spencer Adams noted has a long history of producing world class pole vaulters. Among them are Earl Bell, bronze medalist in the 1984 Olympics, and more recently, Jeff Hartwig, ranked No. 1 in the world by Track and Field News in 2002.

"ASU has such a good history with pole vaulters," Spencer Adams said. "Going to Jonesboro to be a part of that program is awesome for Trace. He can be as good as he wants to be."

South has been hoping to get a scholarship and exploring possibilities. Following a recent tour of ASU he accepted an offer from ASU assistant coach Matt Vining in time to be included in Friday's signing ceremony.

Vining convinced South to sign with ASU. South makes no bones about the opportunity saying, "I'm very excited about my decision."

