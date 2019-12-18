LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sharon Hemsley (left), Diane Baker and Linda Crandell stand in Hemsley's quilting shop called Vintage HeartFelt Creations. Her husband renovated their garage on Neal Street so she would have a place for all her quilting fabric, materials and equipment. She's celebrating the one-year anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 14.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Vintage HeartFelt Creations is a working quilt shop that started in a home and then moved to the two-car garage out back for more space.

"I call this a Mom-Pop shop," said owner Sharon Hemsley, who started quilting 28 years ago. "We're not a Hobby Lobby or a Joann's."

Vintage HeartFelt Creations 138 N. Neal St. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday Or by appointment 479-409-5356

Vintage Heartfelt Creations celebrated its one-year anniversary with an open house Dec. 14. The store is located at 138 N. Neal St., behind Hemsley's home.

What makes the shop different from a chain store, Hemsley said, is that it is a working quilt shop where customers can watch and learn new quilting techniques.

Hemsley runs her quilt shop with the help of three friends and fellow quilters, Linda Crandell of Gravette and Diane Baker and Alexia Allen, both of Prairie Grove. She said she would not be able to handle the work without their assistance.

The four women design, construct and finish quilts. They also restore old quilts and teach classes. The shop purchases old quilts and reuses the fabric in other ways. Many of their customers are interested in having animals made from old quilts and other fabric.

Hemsley, who worked as a registered nurse for 25 years, started making quilts out of her house, and her business grew by word of mouth as people found out about her talent. She began having health issues, couldn't drive and had to retire from nursing. She started getting more quilting business as she stayed home.

"I had so many jobs and didn't know what to do. The next thing I knew, we had a shop."

Hemsley said her husband is the one who made the new shop possible. He and some friends worked in the garage one Saturday, installing walls and making other improvements, and two days later, on Monday, she moved out of her house and into her new garage quilting shop.

The show piece in Hemsley's shop is a 4-foot by 11-foot work table that is "every sewer's dream," Hemsley said.

Shelves are filled with beautiful fabrics. Work is in progress on many projects. Fabric animals, some called "memory animals," can be seen on the shelves. The outside of the garage doors for the shop has a quilting mural painted by Laura Kraus of Prairie Grove.

One of their favorite parts of the business is when people drop by to hang out or work on their own quilts or sewing projects. Other times, customers will bring in a project they're working on for help or advice. The women also meet with quilting groups in the area.

Linda Crandell said they are seeing more people, especially the younger generation, become interested in quilting.

Hemsley said she recently read an article that discussed the history of quilting. Quilting, which was so popular many years ago, phased out in the 1950s and '60s because it wasn't considered "cool." There was a resurgence in the '70s and '80s and now another resurgence is going on.

She recently returned from a quilt show and said many women in their 20s and 30s are writing their own quilting books.

"Younger people see the value of it," Hemsley said. "I think for them, it's about the art associated with a quilt, not so much the quilt itself."

Crandell said Vintage Heartfelt Creations has a wide range of customers, from younger women getting started to older women. She said sometimes a customer will come in who's not sure where to start.

"We tell them to pick one fabric they like and then we start getting out fabrics to help them pull it together. We roll out the fabric to look at it. We consider that playing with fabric," Crandell said.

Crandell said she started quilting when she was in her 20s and has probably made almost 100 quilts. Hemsley guesses she's easily made more than 100 quilts.

The business does not have a website yet but is working on it. Hemsley also is working on the capability to made online sales.

