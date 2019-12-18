CANE HILL

High School Art Exhibit

An exhibition displaying artwork from Arkansas high school students will continue through Jan. 18 at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill, 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. Artwork from 52 students is on display and the winner of the art competition received a one-year full tuition scholarship to the University of Arkansas School of Art. Regular hours of the Gallery are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. The Gallery will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. For more information, call 479-824-5339.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Christmas At The Mill

First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove will host Christmas at the Mill from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Washington County Milling Co., event center, 501 S. Mock St. Christmas at the Mill is a free event that includes camel rides, live music, crafts, family photo booth, refreshments and a live nativity and "Story of Jesus" drama. The public is invited to come.

Community on 12/18/2019