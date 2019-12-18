Sign in
Williams Elementary School Today at 4:00 a.m.

Mrs. Phillips 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I was good! I want a sord! I need food. I woud wear a hollk jakit! I like to rede the dikshinere. Thank you for the prezints!

Love, Adam

Dear Santa,

Tell roodof that I seid hi this year. I want a set of dog man books, i need new shoos, I wold wear tinushoos and tershrte, I like to read dog man.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I was a good gorl. I wont to no if you are ok. I wont a cridr hows. I need a i phon x. I wud ware a t shrt. I reed puppys. Tank you for the presints. I love you santa. I wode love to come to the noth pole.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

Haw is roodoph? haw are your elphs? haw are you this year? I want a ono doll. I need noow shoos. I woud wear worm close. I like to read brawn bar. I like your hat. Thank you for wat i need.

Love, Aniston

Dear Santa,

Mi nam es Annabella. I em 6. This year I want tablet. I need noo shoos. I would wear penk gluvz. I like to read brbe books. I luv yr der!

Love, Annabella

Dear Santa,

My nam is Avery. This year I want spas ship and chransformrz. I need b goo gon. I would wear jacet. I like to read bat man book. Mere crismus.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Haw is roodoff dooing? I want quixls. I need gluvs. I would wear crepr klos. I like to read fishin books.

From, Brinxton

Dear Santa,

I hoop iv ben a good goril this yer. I want a jojo disco boll. I need jojo gluvs this yer for chrismis. I like to read jojo books. Bye santa.

Love, Brynlee

Dear Santa,

Hw is roodof? This year I want dog. I need swimeg pol. I would wear no shrt. I like to read dog booc. Mre cismus.

From, Camden

Dear Santa,

Can you tl roodof vat I sa hello? I want pokemon. I need a pocet woch. I would wear shoows. I like to read dog man. Thake you.

Love, Colton

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Cooper. Im 6. This year i want we nd uweg. I want mnchun. I need ipad dat dusnt lag. I would wear nu scrf. I like to read magazenz. I luv yu sntu.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa,

How is your ranedeer? This year I want noow gluvs. I need shoos. I would wear a dress. I will read dog man books. Thank you.

From, Corinne

Dear Santa,

My name is Damari. I wus a good grill. Hello santa. This year swuslf. I want a switshirt. I need food. I would wear a swut. I like to read mincraf.

Love, Damari

Dear Santa,

I hop your ders are good too da! I wuz good too da. I need a kup. I would wear a tootoo. I like to read shoort books. I luv you Santa.

Love, Denae

Dear Santa,

I bet the nothrn litse are butfel. This year i have ben rilly good. I want 5 pacs of slime. I need a alarm cloke that dusint unoy me. I woud war a blak t-shrt and pants. I woud read anmel books. I bet roodof wants a carit.

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

How or ran ders? Haw or elfs dooeng? I want lols and trapolen. I need a skorf. I would wear gens. I like to read dog books.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

Will you sied hi to roodof. I hav bin good. I want a monstr chuck. I need a scarf. Id wear a scarf. I like to read capton udrpas.

From, Grey

Dear Santa,

Will you ask the rane dere if tha are ok? This year I have bin a good gerl. I want a noo tv. I need gluvs. I would wear a dres. I like to read dog books. Thak you for reading.

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy, so have Mommy and Max. This year I want a big choo choo train and robot. I need both toys. I would wear a pullover. I like to read Rusty Rivets and PJ Masks.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I love youre randeers. My name is JJ! I love you. Have a grat day. I am bin a good boy. I want brten food. I need jeens. I would wear nike shoos. I like to read scoobe book. Santa i love you.

From, JJ

Dear Santa,

How is dashr? How mine presins? How mine elfs? This year i wut a switch. I need close. I would wear wom jacit. I like to read nin jogo.

Love, Kason

Dear Santa,

Ha is pop? Ha r you? Ha is uqraqeuthi lol. I need gluv. I would wear jacit. I like to read qetthe cat th you for.

Love, Paola

Dear Santa,

Hoow are yr elfs dooing? This year i wut lols. I need glufs. I would wear a dres. I like to read love boox. Love u santu.

Love, Reese

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey. I wont the lol famle. I wont a noo dres. I wont a budrfli book. I wont the moove grene egs and ham. I love you.

Love, Zoey

Miss Barnes' 1st Grade Class

2019 Christmas Letters:

Dear Santa

Do you ever take braeks? My name is maddux glade. I am seven years old. I live in farmington arkansas. I want a nintendo swich and a splat ball. I need baseball gluvs . thank you so much and I whish you a marry chrismis.

love maddux

Dear Santa

Is your hows invisible? My name is Blake I am 7 years old I live in Fivill Arkansall I want a drone and a barinaro I need my bruther to be nice to me I would wear close for the wintr I like to read Godzilla books Have a holy joly chrismis this yeer.

From BLake

Dear Santa

Haeboth ahahsas dfoeth Nt osichandkufesoso Thnak you so much

love jase

Dear Santa

How is rudolph doing? My nam is daniel. I live in Farmington Arkinsol I am 7 years old. I want a nintido switch and lego jrussic world. I need some pans and jackits. I hipe you git sum slepe

love daniel

Dear Santa

How is roodof doolng My name Is Rylan i am 7 Years Old i liv in faitvill rkinsoll This yeir i wont A X Box And IFone And Tv And Bed I need a jakit. i hop you hav good rest

love rylan

Dear Santa

How is rudolph doing? My name is kailey. I am 7 years old. I liv in falibele rncsol. Tis year

want a direy l need famley fon I would wear my santo shrt thank you so much and i hope

You get sum rest

love kailey

Dear Santa

Do you hav a missis clos? my name is maddison. I am 7 yers old. I liv in Farmington Arkansas.

This year i want a baby twisty pet. I need a sporkly bixry with a pin i am going to give you yummy ckoockes.

love maddison

Dear Santa

How is rudolph doing? My nam is Maekailynn i am 6 year old. I live in Farmington Arkansas. This year i want a chrmbrastit. I ned a sowday. Thank you so much and I hope you get some rest.

love maekailynn

Dear Santa

How is the north pol My name is Henley

I am 7 years old I liv in faitvile arkansas this year I wont a barbee dreem hows I need a lps litlist pet shop Thank you so much and I hop you have a good maree crismis

love henley

Dear Santa

How is rudolph doing? My name is anna i am six years old i live in farmington arkansas

This year i want a snuggles the puppy i need a pokecraft blanket. Thank you so much

Santai

love anna

Dear Santa

do you say ho ho ho my nam is maisiei live in arkansqs i am 6 yers old this yeari i want a trex and lagos i need a snow day thank you so much

love maisie

Dear Santa

How are you santa my name is aasha. I am 6 yers old I live in favil arkansas this year i want a ipad and a predrs. I need some crisms clos thank you so much and i hope get rest

love aasha

Dear Santa

Do you ride a sled my name is william i live in faitvile arkansas i am six years old this year i want a candy cane and i need a snow man thank you so much and i hope you get some rest

love william

Dear Santa

How do you flyso fast? my name is porter I live in Farmingtin arcansos I am 6 years old. This year I want a x box. I need some meet. Thank you so much and I hope you get some rest

love porter

Dear Santa

How is north pol doing? my name is madi iam 6 yers old i live in fait bil irinsol i want a diree and a beening bag ter

love madi

Dear Santa

How is rudolph doing? Do your ealloy say hoh hoh hoh hoh. My name is olivia. I liv in faivi Arkansas. I want in a cat diuree I need flavre. Thank yor fliinge arawt the wrid

love olivia

Dear Santa

Do Presints Fall Off Your Slay Much? My Name Is Jude. Im 7 Years Old. I Live In Faittvill Arkansas This Year I Want Pokamon Cards And A Car Jail I Need More Blankits Thanks Have A Great Year

love jude

Dear Santa

How is rudolph do eg. how are you. Mi na is rylee. i m 6 yers od. i live in farmington arkansas. vist year i wot bres. I ned jns. Thank You so much

Love rylee

Dear Santa

How is rudolph doing? My name is kingston i am 6 years old i live in fayitvil I wont a xbox iphon i

Would wear nike clos thank you so much

love kingston

Dear Santa

Is your home inv my name is ava i am 7 years old i liv in faitvil arkansas Thls year i want a ril dog. I need wotr botov i hop youbHave a wbfol da

love ava

Dear Santa

How is rud phk daing my nama is ernesto i am 6 yoars old i live in farmington arkansas this year i Want a exbox and i wont books tnahk you So much

love ernesto

Dear Santa

My name is Hayden. I am 7 years old. I live in Farmington Arkansas. This year I want a hulk figure. I need some pants. Have a Merry Christmas.

love hayden

Ms. Polley's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I am so hape for you to come. I will lev you sum cookies and milk and fod for the radez. I want pupel niteclose. I want the move archrk dog. I want the game ono. The toy I need is woch. Thak you.

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for you to cum. I wood like it if you bring me some presents. Pless heer are some ideeus for you. I want flip shows that is rambo shows. I wood like the moovy Desindet 1. Pless and I want the game twist. Pless the toys I need are a Barby dreem hows. and Barbys that are Boys Plese. I will not be at my Hows. I will be at my gramals Hows. I will Leve Cookys and milk for you.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

I am crazy ecsitid, I have been good. how are you feeling? Wen ever you come can you bring me a ninjogo sequins flipy shirt and some blue nikes and sesan 6 of the flash and manoply cheders adisan and dojo batle? I am gana give you milk and cookies I wish you well.

Love, Ayden

Dear Santa,

Hi santu how are you? I have ben good the hole yer how are yor reindeer? can you bring me a apad and a fitbit and a lol and can you plese bring me a pink, and bloo, and perpl, convere and piy, in the fase, can you bring me artik dog, I will poot owt milk and cooces. I hop you will have a saf fly.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

Hiy yuo no kool keb. I bed nise. hile red doo en wen rof? I wut to motee shrt Blue. I wut to read defsrslr. I wut the game moro krt 8. I want the chryenes. Wen yol kan ot my has i wel gef you I wel melk anb cooke.

From, Hollis

Dear Santa,

i have ban god. I want blo nice shos, sharc bucs, trubl gme, nintdendo. I will lev coces.

From, Roman

Dear Santa,

ples can I have a preset for me. I have ben god mosle and some tise I am bad but moslee I am god. I wnoe a huvrbord and I weon blue and purple nikee shos that lit up and I want a cpyouar and a game that the granee. santa how are you bowege.

Love, Zenaya

Dear Santa,

I am Felle ok if you are coming madey if you come I will be good hoo are you dooing good? I want blue lite shous I want to Read owl direy. I want the game sorey. the toys I need are a nitioswich, huvrbike, megehutid Machin. Cookes and Mick.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a god flite I have ben A mene Boy But cAn you STill gett me some Prezentsu? i wont rolr blads A woch Anb A woch And A scatbord I will Lev you A tret.

From, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I HAVE BEN NICE HOW ARE YOU GOOD ASESMAME. PLese BRiNG Me A NiNjaGo FLiPPY SHiRT AND A NiNjoGo Movie sesin 4 , AND A GAMe TWiSTeR, AND A SPiDeR - MAN PS4, AND A HOVeRBORD, AND A NiNTeNDOSWich, PS I Will LeVe MilK AND cookies out FOR YOU.

Frome, JORO

Dear Santa,

I wot a ten osn bloscs bloss. Moeo shrt can brd and moeo Loovde pes to b gl frt.

Love, Jericho

Dear Santa,

Im a sid for you to cum. I wut a soatdoob and ntosisn wat cus wif fornit. And a moove uv a llhe mugven and I wt rolles. hall is roof?

Love, Hudson J.

Dear Santa,

I hav ben gud. How are you? I wont penc shos. I wont the move artik bogs. I wont the gam uno. I neb a brbe toy anb Anna anb Elsa toys. I wel sit mic and cuces.

From, Jessica

Dear Santa,

how are you dooing I want a I Phone 11 a computere a swet shirt the book I want is the knot befor chrismis A game I want is mining craft the toys I need are LOLS I Phone 11 cumputere. I have ben rilly good I will leve milk and cookeys.

From, Baylee

Dear Santa

are yor randers hellfe? I have den mostle gud. I want sem Nike Blu Shoes. I want frozen 2. I want DeDPol game. The toy I neD is a sloff Plushe. I well Put at melk And Cokes.

From, Tripp

Dear Santa,

How is roodof dooing santa. I want swet shirt that is niced logoed and hoode. I want the movie Frosen 2. The toy I need is a woch. the game I want is sare. I will leve you cookies and milk

Love, Levi

Dear Santa, I love you how are you? are you good today? I want a pizza swet shirt . to wear. the Movie I want is advechr time. A game I want is donkey kong tropickl frees. The toys I wantd are nintendo swich and maryo cart I will leav cokis for you.

From, Hudson M.

Dear Santa,

I hav Ben Good I wont wheles I want the Buk ARCTeck DOGS. I wont the Gam MINDKRAFT. I Ned ARCteck DOGS TOYS. I wel put ALt Melk and cukes.

From, Adam

Dear Santa,

hi santa Im bin nice are you okae? Santa I anmhage to see You? are you big. I will giv you coke kak . will you git me pik scats? Mak it bak safle. And brbe haos. i wut. Doge do game. I wot ik dog game. Aj le my an karits. og bak safle santa.

Love, Mya

Dear Santa,

I have bin Good! Is misiclos good? if i had clothing I wod Have fres foam saos thye are green! if i haD a Book i wud Hav six By SoS. if I Had A New game it wod Be aNo Atak! if i HaD a New toy it woD BE a HurBod and the athsmit! Have a safe tripp hir we will lev food!

Love, BraDY

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have Bin goob. I want pik sliprs. The book I want is old lade who swollowb stuff. A game I want is sliver i o. The toys I need are LOL dolls, slime, and i phone 11. Wish you well.

From, Addie

Dear Santa,

Are y dow god But for krismas I wut wilees nest I wut a mohv. nest i wut now shose nest I wut fodogam am on too Bres you kokes.

Love, Caysn

Dear Santa,

I hop your raneder are oca. is mrs claus oca? are you oca? I anee and yice. and dood! I wuf and green ahbvile soge doge and converse relkortogyep. And sklpipset and pootr. I mge kcev and melk. PSPSPS merekrisms I am gub.

From, Ruby

Miss Tennison's 1st Grade Class

Dere santu,

i wunt baskit boll gise. i nede ornjoos. I wod war streche shrts.ilike to rede skare boks.

from benjamin.

Dear santa

my name is darin i am 7 years old this year twant a lot uv toy i need soks and food i would weava sweater i like to read book about magic

from darin.

Dear Santa,

my name is Dayne.I am 7 years old. This year I want a huvr bord. I need a par of jens I woud wear kofe klos I like to read diry of a wepe kide.

From Dayne.

Dear santa

My name is karsyn . i am 6 yers old .this year i want a snow day. i need shoos . i woud waer swetrs.i like to read printseis.

From karsyn.

Dear santa.

My name is Brylee. I am 7 years. Tnis year a bobe gemtta splanu. I want socks. I need socks. I would wear pisu. I like to read mr masu boo.

From Brylee.

Dear santa,

i am 6 years old. This year i want a snow day i need water and food i would wear creeper pjs i like to read treasure

from david

Dear santa

my name is Anniston i am 6 years oid. This year i want a stufs roodof amul. I need twuoos.i wear a skrff.i like to read amul book.

From, Anniston.

Dear santa

mi name is gage I wot Hulk toos I need HulK komik books foot boL

from GaGe

Dear satu

my name is sophia. I me 6 yez od. This year this year i want a babe pupe. I ned mor bez. I wear crim iclimist cloz. I can dbo bexs.

From sophia.

Dear Santa,

My name is. Triniy and i am 7 years. Tnis year i want a Too Has i need Toofbrush i would wear shoos i like to read Dr.seuss books

Love,Trinity.

Dear santa

i an 6 yea old. I want a nat. I need i dog. I would wear hat. I like to read dog.

Gavin

Dar santu

My name is maggie I am 6 years old . I wunt roboe cat I need pans.I like to read Dr soos.I would wear cat swetrs

love maggie.

Dear santa,

Mahala. 7yeavsold. Ths vear l wa makup set. Bik. homet.

Rom mahala

Dedr santa

my name is kenley i am 6 i want a snow i nleedah i would wear cat i like to read mylitl pone

from kenley.

Deat santa,

My nam levi my ag is 7 i wont a bik and gum i need food i woud wear flash i like to read flash.

from levi

santa

My name is lila. I am 6 years old. Tnis year i want klake tokes. I want klos. I wos i would wear jakit. I like a ddog boo.

From lila

Dear santa,

i am 6 years old, tnis year, i want the most parfis pokemon and the pokmon the can frese the hol wrd. Pokemon i would wear pokemon closse. i like to read hohfinn.

from maddox

Dear santu

ma nam is oakley. I wunt a boblgon set with legide. I wer pants. I wud wer a gakit.

From oakley

Dear santa,

My name is tucker. I'm 7 yerse old this year I wunt pok'emon! I need A Tshirt I will waer A long sleve shirt. I like to read toy story.

From tucker.

Dear santa.

my name is zoe. I am 7 years old. This year i want a fingrling. I need a star. I would wear a jakit. I like to read fun books.

From zoe

Dear santa

My name is Enoch I am 6 yerzz owld I want a snoe doll I neeb a wotr I would wear a tdogen I like to read gamz buks

love Enoch

Dear sant

My hach im rylee im 6 uv ola. This yeor l hgok tweoon setlru mosntuhs

from rylee

Dear santa,

My name is Jude.6 in a haf.year old.This year I wont a ril car.I need food I would wead p.j.s I like to read books.

From Jude.

Dear santa

my name is damian i am6 years old i want to see you. I need a hat like you. I would wear acostwom i like to read a book.

From damian.

Dear santa

ma nam is ryDer im a 6 This year i want gub i need pes. I would wear kot. I like to read ftbol bouk. From ryder

General News on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: Williams Elementary School

