Southern Arkansas University

Paul Cole, a sophomore agricultural education major from Prairie Grove, has been selected as a resident assistant for the 2019-20 academic year. Resident Assistants (RAs) are student leaders and representatives for SAU's Department of Housing. RAs are responsible for a wide range of duties including serving the SAU resident community as a peer counselor and assisting their Resident Director in maintaining overall management and monitoring of their residence hall.

General News on 12/25/2019