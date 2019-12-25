Southern Arkansas University
Paul Cole, a sophomore agricultural education major from Prairie Grove, has been selected as a resident assistant for the 2019-20 academic year. Resident Assistants (RAs) are student leaders and representatives for SAU's Department of Housing. RAs are responsible for a wide range of duties including serving the SAU resident community as a peer counselor and assisting their Resident Director in maintaining overall management and monitoring of their residence hall.General News on 12/25/2019
Print Headline: College News
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.