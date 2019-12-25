The weather for Sunday was "frightful." But inside Sugar Hill Church it was "delightful," and the celebration for J. C. and Christeen Albright's 65th anniversary that afternoon was well attended with family and friends wishing the "best and many more" for them. There really was standing room only, as the beautiful cake and other finger foods were enjoyed. The couple was surprised by a gift from church members, an air-fryer to be enjoyed later, and each time they use it, may it remind them of just how much each and everyone appreciates their continued support of the church.

The afternoon gathering was also one of those which was so enjoyed, visiting with long-time friends seldom seen, and making new ones.

Our congratulations to the Albright's son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Sharon, for hosting this special occasion.

Now, some humor. "Show and tell."

A kindergarten teacher gave her class a "show and tell" assignment. Each student was told to bring an object to share with the class that represented their religion.

The first got up in front of the class, and said, "My name is Benjamin and I am Jewish and this is a Star of David."

The second student got up in front of the class and said, "My name is Mary and I am a Catholic and this is a Rosary."

The third student got up in front of the class and said, "My name is Tommy, I am Baptist, and this is a casserole."

(side note- a casserole is something to share)

Happy birthday greetings to Jason Abshier, J. C. Albright, Hadly Cochran, John Kirk, Mitchell Huffaker, Beverly Crudup, Kendra Moore, Heather Barbosa, Kenny Butler, Bradley Martsching, Anna Cheatham, Joyce Hulse.

Happy anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Roach, Don and Diana Bradley.

Happy years, all!

Community on 12/25/2019