PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council passed a resolution last week to place a question on the March 3, 2020, election ballot to ask voters to allow establishments to serve liquor by the drink in the wet areas of the city limits.

Presently, an area of the city limits, about one square mile in the downtown section, is dry because of a vote held sometime in the early 1950s. Any areas annexed into the city after the wet/dry vote came in as wet.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant is the only business that would be affected at this time if voters approve the measure, said Mayor Sonny Hudson. Gabby's is building a new restaurant on Heritage Parkway that is located in the wet part of Prairie Grove.

All other restaurants in Prairie Grove are in the dry part of town.

If voters approve the question, Gabriela's would be able to apply for a permit from the state to sell liquor by the drink, Hudson said.

If the question fails, Gabriela's Restaurant still would be able to apply for a permit to sell alcoholic drinks but it would have to apply for a private club permit, he added.

Hudson said the advantages to Gabriela's and other restaurants would be cost and convenience. The cost of a private club permit is higher and has more taxes. In addition, a restaurant has to pick up its alcohol and bring it to the business. It's not allowed to have a delivery service with a private club permit, Hudson said.

If approved by voters, the new city ordinance would be applicable for any businesses in the wet parts of Prairie Grove, if they've applied and received a state permit to sell alcohol.

City Council member Tony Cunningham said he supported the resolution because it would give voters the opportunity to make the decision.

Council OKs Solar Contract

In other action, the Council approved a 25-year contract with Entegrity Energy Partners to provide solar energy for city government.

Sam Selig with Entegrity said the company would build two solar facilities, one at the city's wastewater plant and the other off-site. Entegrity will lease the city's land and will purchase about five acres for the second site.

Selig said the two solar fields should be able to provide about 80% of the city's power.

He said Entegrity's research shows it would save the city $38,000 in power costs each year. A new state law on solar energy will allow Entegrity to receive a 30% tax credit and that's why the company can charge the city a lower rate than what it is paying Ozarks Electric and SWEPCO per kilowatt hour, Selig said.

The city is required to purchase all the solar energy produced by the two fields. However, the city would not have any upfront costs for the project and has a guaranteed savings.

Entegrity is required to own, operate and maintain the facilities for at least seven years, according to the new state law. At that point, the city has the option of purchasing both facilities.

Larry Oelrich, director of public works and administrative services, said in simple terms, the city will have a contract to buy power from Entegrity.

"That's what we need to be focused on," Oelrich said.

City Attorney Steven Parker added that the city is agreeing to buy all the power the solar fields generate for 25 years.

Selig said the risk for the project is on the solar company. Entegrity will have to find a suitable second site and will have to "get the project done for what we said we'd do."

Snyder Grove Subdivision Continues

The Council approved the preliminary plat for phases 2, 3 and 4 for Snyder Grove subdivision located between Mock Street, Rieff Park and Prairie Grove Aquatic Center.

Phase 1, which is larger, single-family homes, is already under construction along Mock Street. The remaining phases will have about 96 single-family homes and 29 multi-family lots adjacent to the aquatic park.

In all, the development, proposed by Grace, Hope and Faith in Cave Springs, has about 35 acres and will be located on the former Orr farm, with the Orr family home on Mock Street to remain in place.

Oelrich said engineering is not finalized but recommended going ahead with the preliminary plat to help the owner in securing bank loans for the project. The Council would approve the engineering plans at a later date.

Other Business

The city is in discussion with Prairie Grove School District about extending Viney Grove Road to Highway 62B. This extension would go across school property that's located on Bush Street across from the high school. The district is considering some of this property for the location of a new school.

Cost estimates for the new street are around $2 million, according to Oelrich.

"We don't have the money for it," Oelrich said but added the city and school would continue to discuss the project. The extension has been a part of Prairie Grove's plans for 40 years, Oelrich said.

Oelrich said he's concerned a new school in that location would cause a bottleneck and create "serious" traffic problems.

Council members briefly discussed Ruby Springs, a spring that at one time served as a water source for the city. Oelrich said someone has expressed interest in purchasing the property, but the mayor said he believes the city needs to hold onto it.

Oelrich said his concern is the liability from someone getting hurt on the property. No decisions were made on whether to sell the property or keep it.

A vaping ordinance has been on the Council's agenda for the past two months but was not on the Dec. 16 agenda. It is still on second reading.

