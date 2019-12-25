FARMINGTON -- A Washington County justice of the peace and Farmington elementary teacher apologized for her actions last week when pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Prairie Grove police arrested Andrea Jenkins on June 12 in connection with DWI, a misdemeanor for a first offense. Jenkins pleaded not guilty to the charge July 2 in Prairie Grove District Court.

In a settlement with the city prosecuting attorney, Jenkins pleaded guilty in court Dec. 16 and was found guilty, according to Rachel Guenther, district court chief clerk. Jenkins owes $1,040 in fines and court costs. Any jail time was suspended, Guenther said.

Jenkins addressed Circuit Judge Graham Nations about the incident and provided a copy of her statement to the Enterprise-Leader.

"I would like to take this time to apologize to all concerned parties and the community in connection to my actions on the evening of my arrest," Jenkins said. "Although my actions (were) inexcusable, I had no intention to drive after having consumed some wine that evening. I was home when my sixteen-year-old son called and said that he had been involved (in) a car accident that had totaled his car and he needed me there. I panicked at that moment, and in that unclear state of mind, and full of anxiety, I left the house to get to my son."

Jenkins said she also was anxious about her son because of a recent surgery for scoliosis.

"I worried for his welfare," Jenkins said.

She continued that she understands her actions that evening put others at risk by driving while intoxicated.

"My panic and inebriated state led to uncharacteristic actions and reactions that I deeply regret. Today, I humbly ask for forgiveness of those actions," she said in closing her statement.

Jenkins was arrested after she had arrived on the scene of an accident involving her minor son at Heritage Parkway and Butler Road in Prairie Grove.

The police officer responding to the accident noticed a strong odor of intoxicants when he began talking to her and asked her if she had been drinking, according to the probable cause affidavit from the arrest. Jenkins told the officer she had two glasses of wine, the report said.

A field sobriety test was issued and the result was consistent with an intoxicated person, according to the police report.

The officer's body camera footage, which was released to the public after the incident, showed Jenkins cursing and yelling at the officer. She refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene, was arrested, placed in handcuffs and taken to the county detention center.

In the video footage from the detention center, Jenkins continued to berate the officer.

Tests taken at the jail showed a blood alcohol content of 0.17, according to the police report. The legal limit for DWI in Arkansas is .08.

Jenkins was elected justice of the peace for District 10 in November 2018 and is serving her first term on the Quorum Court. District 10 includes Farmington and parts of Fayetteville. She has announced she is running for re-election. Jenkins teaches third grade at Williams Elementary School in Farmington.

