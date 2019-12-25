LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The city of Lincoln is eliminating a position to have money available for other needs, such as a building inspector for new housing starts, Mayor Doug Hutchens said during the City Council meeting last week. Several houses are under construction in Lincoln, including two on South Carter Street.

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln will eliminate its information technology director's position effective Jan. 1, 2020, and outsource the program.

Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens announced the change at the Dec. 17 City Council meeting and asked for a voice vote on his recommendation. All council members present at the meeting voted "aye" in favor of the proposal. No "nay" votes were given.

After the meeting, Hutchens said the action means that Al Videtto, who currently is the city's IT director, will no longer be employed by the city.

"We're just doing a professional transition," Hutchens said. "He's done the job he was hired to do."

Hutchens said the city's IT needs have been met at this time, and the city needs to focus in other areas.

Specifically, Hutchens said the city needs a building inspector and more employees for the water department so that it has "boots on the ground." He said these are more pressing needs instead of growing the IT program.

The responsibilities of the IT director's position will be divided among current staff, Hutchens said. Security, for example, will be handled by the police department.

Videtto was hired about eight years ago to install a computer network for the city and help with other technological advances, including technology for the new library. Hutchens said this position was created at the time in lieu of hiring a contractor to do the work.

Hutchens said the city is behind in the water department and needs additional staff to help in that area. Also, more houses are being built in the city limits and the city needs someone for building inspections. Hutchens said this would not be a full-time position but could be a part-time position. For now, Prairie Grove's building inspector is helping out.

Another factor considered in eliminating the position is that now computer software and hardware companies are providing their own technical support and city departments can contact those companies to troubleshoot problems, Hutchens said.

The city will outsource information technology as needed. Hutchens said city could save $30,000-$40,000 by contracting the work.

Lincoln also is going to scale back what it is spending on technology because the equipment is not being used as envisioned. For instance, Hutchens said the library will not have as many public computers because all of them are not being used.

"We haven't fully utilized everything we have as much as we thought we would," Hutchens said.

Videtto declined to comment on the change. For 2019, Videtto's salary was $50,688, not including benefits.

General News on 12/25/2019