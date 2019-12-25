Photos: George

Robert 'Dub' George

Robert "Dub" George, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away Friday Dec. 13, 2019.

He was born June 11, 1936, in Springdale to Harvey and Effie Wilson George. He is a member of New Sulphur Freewill Baptist Church in Prairie Grove.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia George; and his son, Lyndel.

He is survived by his son, Vince George; two brothers, Gene George of Springdale and D. George; one sister, Velma; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Moore's Chapel with burial following at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Moore's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Sue Wilton

Betty Sue Wilton, 74, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Circle Of Life in Springdale, Ark.

She was born July 12, 1945, in Stilwell, Okla., to John Wesley Drain and Mary Alma Drain.

She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved to gather people around her and she always welcomed everyone no matter what. She was adored by many people and she had several close friends. She was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Hayden and her husband Bryan; son, John Wilton Jr. and his wife Sandy; and daughter Debbie Power and her husband Dwight; 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored.

A memorial service was held Dec. 20, 2019, at Roberts & Hart Funeral Home, 605 S. Williams, Westville, OK 74965.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the following: Hope Cancer Resources, HopeCancerResources.org 479-361-5847; Circle Of Life, http://www.GiveToCircle.org, 479-750-6632.

Roberts & Hart Funeral Home of Westville was in charge of arrangements.

