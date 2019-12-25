CANE HILL
High School Art Exhibit
An exhibition displaying artwork from Arkansas high school students will continue through Jan. 18 at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill, 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. Artwork from 52 students is on display and the winner of the art competition received a one-year full tuition scholarship to the University of Arkansas School of Art. Regular hours of the Gallery are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. The Gallery will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. For more information, call 479-824-5339.Community on 12/25/2019
