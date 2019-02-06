LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Lady Wolves rode two near-double-double performances and a dominant game-opening run to earn a 48-32 victory over Elkins on Friday.

The win gave Lincoln (20-5, 10-2 3A-West) a season sweep over the Lady Elks (11-12, 5-7) and further solidified its position as the conference's second seed.

"We just did the same press that we did last time but weren't sure if they were going to be able to break it this time," said Lincoln coach Emilianne Slamons. "It really caused them problems in the first quarter."

Lincoln's size advantage and 2-2-1 press were factors from the outset, and they allowed the home team to open up the contest with a huge 20-3 lead. The Lady Wolves picked up nine first-half steals and built its lead through transition baskets. In their half-court offense, senior guard Averi Massey orchestrated a passing clinic through the point position. She had four first-half assists and two steals, both of which turned into coast-to-coast transition layups.

Still, the plan was clearly to get the ball to senior forward Jessica Goldman and junior center Robin Kirk until fourth-quarter reserves hit the court.

"That's those two kids," Slamons said. "They stay after and work extra. They try to get better every single day. I never hear excuses. They want to become better and be that double-double kid every game."

Goldman tied for the team lead with 14 points. She added seven rebounds and three steals in a well-rounded performance. As a stretch four, her long-ball threat forced Elkins to send one of its posts out to the three-point line, and that opened up the paint for Kirk.

"It was just the energy," Goldman said. "We just wanted to smash them because we have two more conference games. They weren't ready and we were."

For her part, Kirk poured in nine points and 10 rebounds. In an attempt to score the final point needed to achieve a double-double, she stayed in during the first part of the fourth quarter and had a few plays directed to get her a score. After missing a couple late shots, she was taken out.

"She's a junior, so next year she'll be stepping into some big shoes," Slamons said. "I'm like, 'I need you to double-double every night.' She just came out and got offensive and defensive rebounds. They were all her."

The victory over a conference foe in blowout fashion was a huge momentum boost for the Wolves, who welcomed a quality Greenland squad to town on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

"Whenever you win a close game, it's nice, but it just doesn't feel the same as crushing somebody," Goldman said. "That gives us momentum going into our next game, which will be a big one for us."

Lincoln^14^16^14^4--48

Elkins^3^8^5^16--32

Lincoln: Goldman 14, Jenkins 14, Kirk 9, Massey 9, Ortiz 2

Elkins: Coleman 6, Jackson 6, Shirley 5, Philip 5, Burton 4, Brink 3, Kestner 3

Lincoln 60, Waldron 50

Goldman scored 19 points to lead Lincoln past Waldron.

It was another solid performance by Lincoln (19-5, 9-2), which has won 10 of its last 11 and challenged Charleston last week before losing 63-49 to the defending state champions.

Kyli Jenkins made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Lincoln, which led 28-15 at halftime and 47-25 after three quarters.

Kirk added 12 for Lincoln while Mackinzie Callahan poured in 24 to lead Waldron (5-17, 2-9).

Lincoln went ahead 28-12 following two 3-pointers by Jenkins and one from Massey. Waldron missed its first six shots and managed only one basket in the first quarter to fall behind 9-4.

Waldron^4^11^10^25^--^50

Lincoln^9^19^19^13^--^60

Waldron (5-17, 2-9): Mackinzie Callahan 24, Stidman 6, Burdess 6, Davis 4, Slater 4, Butler 3, Scott 1, Diaz 1, Ozuna 1.

Lincoln (19-5, 9-2): Jessica Goldman 19, Kyli Jenkins 14, Robin Kirk 12, Kinley Webb 8, Averi Massey 5, Tania Ortiz 2.

Sports on 02/06/2019