Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Brayden Trembly (Gravette 33 left) puts up a jumper over Cardinals' William Pridmore (32) and Jayden Whitmore (23) during the third quarter of the Farmington-Gravette game in Farmington Feb. 1.The Lions took the conference win over the Cardinals, 55-44.

FARMINGTON -- Gravette spoiled Colors Day on Friday by handing Farmington its first conference loss of the season, 55-44, at Cardinal Arena.

The Lions were led by Colby McCarthey and Brayden Trembly with 14 points apiece. Will Pridmore scored 16 and Tony Mayo added 10 for Farmington.

After losing a tough game to rival Gentry three days earlier, the Gravette Lions went on the offensive Feb. 1 by overwhelming the Farmington Cardinals' defense and claiming victory by 11.

The Lions, playing in Farmington's Cardinal Arena, were the first to score on a 3-point field goal by Issac Griffith 30 seconds into the first quarter. Two minutes later, the Cardinals connected with a field goal of their own, trailing the Lions by one. Gravette maintained that one-point lead for the remainder of the first quarter and into the beginning of the second.

Farmington gained its first lead during the first two minutes of the second quarter. By the halfway mark of the quarter, the Cardinals held a nine-point lead, but the Lions then went on a run that gave Gravette a three-point lead at the half.

Gravette continued to lead throughout the second half, pulling ahead of Farmington by 11 at the end of the third quarter. The Cardinals never were able to cut into the Lion lead and Gravette pulled off the conference victory, 55-44, over Farmington.

Leading the scoring effort for the Lions were Brayden Trembly and Colby McCarthy, each with 14, followed by Tristan Batie and Hunter Carver, each with eight. Other Lions contributing to the scoring effort included Johnny Dunfee with four, Issac Griffith with three, Cy Hilger and Chace Austin, each with two.

GRAVETTE 55, FARMINGTON 44

Gravette^9^13^18^15^--^55

Farmington^8^11^10^15^--^44

Gravette (11-12, 3-7): Colby McCarthy 14, Brayden Trembly 14, Tristan Batie 8, Carver 8, Johnny Dunfee 4, Issac Griffith 3, Chace Austin 2, Cy Hilger 2.

Farmington (17-7, 9-1): Will Pridmore 16, Tony Mayo 10, Austin Shelley 9, Marguevon Watson 4, Tyler Vollmer 3, Danny Valenzuela 2.

Sports on 02/06/2019