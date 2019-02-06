Photo: Coouch, Gilbreath, Pirtle, Phillips

Geneva 'Christine' Bowers

Geneva "Christine" Bowers, 75, of Farmington, Ark., died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Farmington Cemetery. To see the online obituary and sign the guestbook, go to www.heritageofnwa.com.

Barbara Jean Couch

Barbara Jean Couch, 82, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Jan. 30, 2018, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Oakland, Calif., the daughter of Anthony and Edith Martin Ferreria. She lived in Fremont, Calif., where she met and married the love of her life, Noah Couch. Together they lived in California until 1963 when they moved to Arkansas and lived there until their death.

She was a homemaker living in Lincoln with her husband and children. She loved to sew, crochet, knit and paint. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Noah Couch; her parents; five sisters, Elaine True, Jeanette Torres, Rosemary Squire, Shirley Montero, and Teddy Moniz; daughter-in-law, Terri Couch; granddaughter, Nichole Couch; and great-granddaughter, Isabelle Lawless.

She is survived by one sister, Cindy Gerardo; six children, Kenneth Couch of Farmington, Ark., Ron Couch of Picayune, Miss., Roxann Brown and husband John of West Fork, Ark., Venus Bryan and husband Mike of Bentonville, Ark., Shelly Roark and husband Jamie of Springdale, Ark., and Allen Couch of Farmington; 11 grandchildren, June Couch, Kenneth Couch Jr., Mathew Couch, Shannon Couch, Christina Hull, Jessica Long, Amanda Lanham, Adam Brown, Courtney Sample, and Sean Couch; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 246 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork, AR.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Chrissie Jo Gilbreath

Chrissie Jo Gilbreath, 98, of Summers, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Nov. 29, 1920, in Summers, the daughter of Charles Martin and Rachel Ann (Winfrey) Galbraith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. "Hat" Gilbreath; one daughter, Janetta Pearson; one son, Lester Joe Gilbreath; one granddaughter, Rachelle Wire; and 12 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Murle Gilbreath and wife Judy of Cincinnati, Ark., and Lonnie Gilbreath and wife Donna of Greenwood, Ark.; nine grandchildren, Michelle Flickinger and husband Steve of Cincinnati, Stephanie Gage and husband Daniel of Bentonville, Ark., Harold Gilbreath and wife JaCinda of Springdale, Ark., Julie West and husband Steve of Lincoln, Ark., Dr. Rebecca Pearson of Branson, Mo., Renee Estes and husband Billy of Bella Vista, Ark., Crystal Sangwin of Bentonville, Ark., Bart Gilbreath and wife Adrienne of Springdale, Capt. R. Boone Gilbreath and wife Jessica of West Point, N.Y.; 15 great-grandchildren, Jordan Sangwin, Regan and Ryan Flickinger, Kaitlyn, William, Kourtney, Wesley, and Matthew Gage, Ethan, Eli, and Ella Estes, Hunter Davis, Lorelai Gilbreath and Thomas and Samuel Gilbreath.

Funeral service were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Old Union Cemetery and no graveside was service held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Lincoln, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Roy Lee Phillips

Roy Lee Phillips, 58, of Carlton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Carlton. Roy's wishes were to be cremated.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1960, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Earl Lee and Zelda Juanita Perguson Phillips. He spent most of his life in the construction business. He loved watching wrestling and was a diehard Oklahoma Sooners fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Belinda Loyd of Carlton; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Daven Loyd; father, Earl Phillips of Springdale, Ark; mother, Zelda Phillips of Carlton; sisters, Opal Woolsey of Hico, and Karon Jones of Farmington, Ark; brothers, Dale Phillips of Prairie Grove, Ark., Melton Phillips of Carlton, and Leon Phillips of Springdale.

LaJeana Marie Pirtle

LaJeana Marie Pirtle, 65, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. She was born May 28, 1953, in Monticello, Ark., the daughter of Clifford and Martha Sue (Hogue) Jenkins.

She was a member of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, retiring as a speech pathologist after 20 years. She also served as a math and English tutor, a girls basketball coach and worked with youth groups while living in Amberg, Germany. She was a Sunday School teacher and a church clerk at First Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Okla. She was recognized with various awards including Outstanding Young Women of America in 1985 by the United States Achievement Academy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Jenkins Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Mike Pirtle; one son, Timothy Pirtle and wife Kate; special niece and nephew, Stephanie Jenkins and Patrick Jenkins; her mother, Martha Sue Hogue; five brothers, Carl Jenkins, Lamar Jenkins, Michael Jenkins, Rodney Jenkins and Ricky Jenkins; two sisters, Teresa Jenkins and Mary Ann Jenkins; eight grandchildren, Emma Pirtle, Olivia Pirtle, Everly Pirtle, Brooklynn Johnson, Izzy Hammack, Dylan Wright, Ethan O'Conner and Noah Cabrera; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Obits on 02/06/2019