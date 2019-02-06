PRAIRIE GROVE

A 16--year-old girl of Prairie Grove was cited Jan. 25 for disorderly conduct.

Philip Hewitt, 20, of Westville, Okla., was arrested Jan. 26 in connection with DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, open container, careless driving, littering.

Cory Thomsen, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ashley Mork, 22, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eddie Lewis, 34, of Bell Vista, was cited Jan. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Carl Alls, 45, of Alma, was cited Jan. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Yvonne Perdue, 53, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Charles Patton, 34, of Cane Hill, was cited Jan. 29 in connection with fictitious tags, driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance.

James Villegas, 31, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 25 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.

Vickie Bleving, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 25 in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

Daniel Wood, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 29 in connection with open container, no driver's license.

Cheryle Cooper, 48, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 29 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, no liability insurance.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Jan. 28 in connection with assault, third degree.

Charles Savage, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 30 in connection with DWI, speeding, no proof of insurance.

Mark Brockman, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cite3d Jan. 30 on a warrant for theft of property.

William Gill, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 1 in connection with theft of motor fuel.

FARMINGTON

Christina Ruth, 22, of West Fork, was arrested Jan. 26 in connection with DWI.

Shawn Gaines, 30, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Jan. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Luke Newell, 31, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 27 in connection with felony aggravated assault, second degree criminal mischief and on a warrant for failure to appear. Newell also was arrested Jan. 28 in connection with felony breaking or entering and criminal mischief second degree.

Jimmie Burger, 30, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daryl Boone, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

William Murray, 47, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Sheila Johnson, 22, of Forrest Park, Ill., was arrested Jan. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Sunni Frisby, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Audra Hopson, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tosondra Lee, 28, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Blake Johnson, 38, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

