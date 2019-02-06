PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (5-9, 2-3) limited Gentry to four points in each of the second and third quarters on the way to picking up its second consecutive 4A-1 win, 47-39, on Friday, Jan. 11.

Veteran Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston wanted his team to refocus to begin conference play in earnest during 2019.

"We kind of looked at it as coming out of Christmas break, 2019, new year; even though it's the same season, we're kind of turning it over a little bit right there and we're going to play 2019 out and see where it takes us," Steve Edmiston said.

"We made some mistakes and we've been in these situations a lot this year and hopefully tonight, I think, that maybe we showed a little bit that we're learning from our experiences and learning how to win games as opposed to just to keep from losing them. My hope is that we can take this momentum and carry it forward the rest of the way."

Braden Risner had a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter for the Tigers, but the team went ice cold scoring only two points in the second.

Although the Pioneers led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and 19-16 at the half, the visiting Tigers held the Pioneers to four points in the third quarter and scored 18 points to take a 34-23 lead going into the final period of play.

Prairie Grove got multiple field goals from Riley Rhodes (2 treys), John Mayer and Nick Pohlman in the third.

The Pioneers got over their dry spell and scored 16 points in the final quarter, but the Tigers scored 13 and held on to their lead for the 47-39 final.

Free throw shooting by the Tigers locked down the win. Rhodes was 8-of-9 at the charity stripe in the fourth and Alex Edmiston was 3-of-4. Prairie Grove finished 14-of-18 for the game.

Gentry also attempted 18 free throws, but was only good on 11 attempts. For the Pioneers, Dylan Kilgore scored 17 points in the game, seven of those from the free-throw line. Blake Wilkinson had 8 points, Casey Bates had 7, Brian Magana had 5 and Gavin Taylor 2. The conference loss puts Gentry at 7-10 overall and 1-5 in conference play for the season.

Rhodes scored 14 points to lead the Tigers with Pohlman joining him in double figures with 10. Reisner and Mayers chipped in 7 apiece while Alex Edmiston added 5 and James Millwood, 4.

PRAIRIE GROVE 47, GENTRY 39

Prairie Grove^14^2^18^13^--^47

Gentry^15^4^4^16^-- ^39

Prairie Grove (5-9, 2-3): Riley Rhodes 2 8-9 14, Nick Pohlman 4 2-2 10, Braden Risner 2 1-2 7, John Mayers 3 1-1 7, Alex Edmiston 1 3-4 5, James Millwood 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 15-18 47.

Gentry (7-10, 1-5): Dylan Kilgore 5 7-10 17, Blake Wilkinson 2 3-5 8, Casey Bates 3 1-2 7, Brian Magana 2 0-0 5, Gavin Taylor 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 11-18 39.

3-point goals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Reisner 2, Rhodes 2). Gentry 2 (Wilkinson, Magana).

Sports on 02/06/2019