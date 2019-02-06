FARMINGTON

Senior Center Valentine Banquet

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will have a Valentine's Day Banquet, Feb. 14 at the center. The "Dine & Dance" will feature a buffet at 6 p.m. and dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with Cisco River Band. Tickets are $25/couple and $15/single and go on sale Friday, Jan. 18.

LINCOLN

Annual Chamber Banquet

Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet Friday, 6 p.m., Feb. 22 at Lincoln High School. Theme is "Growing Lincoln Together." Special speakers will be new Mayor Doug Hutchens and new Lincoln Police Chief Kenneth Albright. BurgerLand will cater the event.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Living History Day

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will sponsor a Living History Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9. Come meet the General, tour the Morrow house and view an infantry/musket demonstration. The Latta House will feature Julia West, a witness to the Battle of Prairie Grove. A veteran of the 37th Illinois will be available at the Borden Orchard. The program is free to the public.

Annual Chamber Banquet

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at Prairie Grove High School. Tickets are $20; table sponsorship $50; table with eight tickets and sponsorship, $200. Tickets are available at Arvest Bank or email Shannon Stearman at crescentstore@pgtc.com for more information. Key speaker is Circuit Judge John Threet.

General News on 02/06/2019