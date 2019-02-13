FARMINGTON -- Senior night didn't bode well for Farmington (18-8, 10-2 4A-1), with the ice cold Cardinals suffering a 41-30 loss to Harrison in the regular season finale at Cardinal Arena Friday.

Farmington senior Will Pridmore, who led the Cardinals with 17 points, didn't get enough help from his teammates in the scoring column. Nobody else reached double figures and he scored all six of Farmington first quarter points.

Harrison (19-6, 9-2) led 13-6 going into the second quarter and also went cold, but Farmington couldn't take advantage of the Goblins' 6:59 scoring drought. Sophomore Ethan Edwards took a long outlet and beat the Cardinals in transition with 1:58 remaining in the first period. The Goblins didn't score again until senior Carson Journagan's free throws at the 2:59 mark of the second quarter.

Farmington recorded two buckets during the same span on Tony Mayo's strong move 2:15 into the second and Pridmore's pullup 3-pointer 1:28 later.

Harrison began a 16-4 run on Journagan's foul shots which continued into the third quarter fueled by Cardinal turnovers to open up a 29-15 lead. Ben Elliot, who led Harrison with 15, scored six straight points during the third quarter portion of the spree.

Of Farmington seven points in the third quarter, 4 came on free throws. Their only field goal courtesy of Pridmore was a 3-pointer.

Farmington scored a season low 30 points managing only 19 through the first three quarters and trailing 33-19 before finally hitting double digits with an 11-point production in the fourth. That was not enough to overtake Harrison and the Cardinals lost 41-30.

The Cardinals won big at Gentry by a score of 56-32 on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The Cardinals earned a bye in the District 4A-1 boys basketball tournament this week at Harrison and won't play until a semifinal on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined at press time.

HARRISON 41, FARMINGTON 30

Harrison^13^6^14^8^--^41

Farmington^6^6^7^11^--^30

Harrison (19-6, 9-2): Ben Elliott 15, Carson Journagan 9, Champ Saylors 6, Jacob Shrum 5, Dustin Gundry 2, Ethan Edwards 2, Jayce Martin 2.

Farmington (18-8, 10-2): Will Pridmore 17, Jalen Montez 6, Jayden Whitmore 3, Tony Mayo 2, Jackson McKinley 2.

Sports on 02/13/2019