There was some good news from California last week when Wanda Brakebill called and as soon as I answered, her reply was "Marie, it's raining." There was a forecast of rain all week, and when she called two days later it was still raining. There is no trouble of landslides in their area.

It wasn't all good news this time when she called, as she said they had rushed her brother, Ivan Cushing, to the hospital. She said his blood pressure was the trouble, they thought. Ivan is having many physical ailments, and they were making tests.

Wanda also happily reported the birth of their fifth great-grandchild.

Locally, Chris Rogers, pianist at Sugar Hill Church, is really missed when she can't attend. She has been absent several times lately, since having had surgery. Sunday, Bud and Paula Cox, Roger and Phyllis Reed, and Millard Mathews supplied beautiful instrumental music for the song service. Roger and Phyllis also added to our blessings with two specials.

By the time I picked up the Senior Center daily calendar, and give the report, much has happened. Most people know of the daily activities such as Gospel singing, Drums Alive (exercise), Kitchen Band, Jam Session, Bingo, Yoga, Volley Ball, BBB, movies, visiting other centers and hosting some centers, to name a few. The calendars are available to list the happenings and when they occur.

Coming up in the Center, Valentine lunch Feb. 14, also crowning the King and Queen with photos taken. Saturday, Feb 16, is the Valentine dance, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday is President's Day and Tuesday, Feb. 19, is BBB practice, as well as the regular activities.

Happy birthday to Cody Danforth, Ramon Ramirez, Cooper Pretty, Tracy Irwin, Sue Heisler, Wayne Andrews, Carol Pitts, Jeremy Lewis, Cathy Wiseman, Brian Freeman, Paige Przyszezpkowsk, Gavn Pitts, Steven Taylor.

Happy anniversary to Kenneth and Gail Myers, Doug and Effie Fulneckek, Brandon and Angila Bradley.

Happy years, all!

