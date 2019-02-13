LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln saw some housing growth in 2018, including these four houses under construction on Andrew Street.

LINCOLN -- For the first time in possibly as many as 10 years, new houses have been built or are under construction in the city of Lincoln.

According to records from deputy City Clerk Belinda Beasley, the city issued eight building permits for new houses in 2018.

Two permits were issued for houses on Cranberry Street, one at 1237 Cranberry and the other one at 1227 Cranberry. Both houses have around 1,500 square feet. These houses are finished and for sale.

The city issued permits for houses at 125, 126, 127 and 128 Andrew Street. Each house has 1,250 square feet.

Other permits were issued for a house at 1414 Mitchell St., and for one at 1116 Kirklane Road.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the city basically has not seen any new houses since Country Meadows subdivision in 2008. The subdivision has about 100 lots, with 22 houses constructed in the neighborhood.

Along with new houses under construction, the city also has issued permits for houses to be remodeled and issued licenses for new businesses in the community.

"We're looking at a lot more momentum than we've had in a long time," said Hutchens, who chaired the city's Planning Commission in 2018.

New businesses include a new car lot, a T-shirt print shop, a new daycare center, flea market, wellness center and dance studio.

Hutchens said he believes the bypass around Prairie Grove is helping Lincoln and also the fact that developers have built on most of the lots available in Prairie Grove through bankruptcy proceedings. He pointed out new lots will be more expensive in Prairie Grove, possibly making Lincoln attractive to developers and new buyers.

Keith Marrs with Legend Realty last week said he and Bob Daugherty purchased 10 lots on Andrew Street with plans to build houses to sell. If they don't sell, Marrs said he will rent the houses. Washington County property records show the houses are owned by Eagle Holdings LLC.

"There's nothing out there and land is cheaper," Marrs said. "It costs the same to build in Lincoln as in Prairie Grove but land is less. We thought we'd try it."

The four brick houses under construction on Andrew Street will have 1,250 square, with granite countertops. Marrs said the houses will cost around $135,000 or about $105 per square foot. This compares to $120-$125 per square foot in Prairie Grove.

The difference in cost in Prairie Grove and Lincoln is the cost of dirt, Marrs said, adding, "Dirt is cheaper there."

Marrs said he considers the houses in Lincoln an "experiment" but he thinks it will work because he's already received calls from people interested in the homes. His plan is to build houses that are under $140,000 with brick and granite.

"We're trying to find another market that is more affordable," Marrs said. "Lincoln is only six or seven miles down the road. I think you'll see more growth that way."

Marrs said Lincoln is a great town with a lot to offer. The problem has been its distance from Fayetteville and the interstate. However, these days people are used to commuting 20-30 miles to work and Marrs said he thinks that will help with Lincoln's growth.

Kevin Gerlt with Kevin Gerlt Construction in Farmington is the builder for the houses on Andrew Street. Gerlt said he believes there's great opportunity for Lincoln but sees a few issues that need to be addressed. For one, he said the town has a lot of boarded up houses and houses in disrepair.

"That's a problem for anyone coming in who wants to build. That's unattractive," Gerlt said.

The other issue, which is common to small towns he said, is that the city's inspector is not full-time and is not readily available as needed.

"That makes it a little more difficult to build houses," he said.

However, like Marrs, Gerlt said he believes Lincoln is the next stop for affordable housing in this part of Washington County as the price goes up in Prairie Grove.

"I believe there's a lot of of growth potential that could happen there," Gerlt said.

Randall Carney with Re/Max Associates said the new house at 1237 Cranberry is under contract to be sold. The other one is still for sale.

"We thought it was time to do something in Lincoln and see what happens," Carney said.

