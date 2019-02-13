Every performer knows if they're going to do several encores they better save some good material for the end of their show.

Take Tanya Tucker, for instance, who recently sold out all tickets at the Cherokee Casino, of West Siloam Springs, offered last Wednesday, Feb. 6. Tucker's career spawned a plethora of hits including: Jamestown Ferry, Texas When I Die, Complicated, Lizzie And The Rain Man, and the Jimmy Rodgers penned classic, Daddy And Home.

Likewise -- Prairie Grove's defense got called out for multiple encores and they delivered each time shutting down Gravette after the Lions tied the game late in the fourth quarter at 41-all on Jake Oliver's 3-pointer.

Following Oliver's trifecta which capped a 9-0 Gravette run, Prairie Grove came up big denying the Lions shots they wanted to secure a Tuesday, Feb. 5, critical 47-43 conference win as the 4A-1 boys basketball season wound up the last week of regular season play.

The Tigers didn't help themselves by turning the ball over on an 8-second violation but their defense was up to the challenge.

John Mayers came up with a steal as Gravette lost the handle on a drive. At the other end Braden Risner threw a lob to Alex Edmiston, who turned into his man and laid the ball in giving the Tigers a 43-41 lead.

Prairie Grove's first encore featured Nick Pohlman tying up the basketball and causing a Lion turnover.

Then came the first of eight time-outs called as Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston and Gravette coach Matt Busch matched wits down the stretch.

The Tigers couldn't get the ball in-bounds and possession reverted to Gravette.

Brayden Trembly picked up his dribble as Alex Edmiston barred him from finding an open teammate and the second encore concluded with another Lion time-out.

When play resumed, Trembly attempted a driving shot only to have Alex Edmiston block the attempt on the third encore. This alternate possession was retained by Gravette so Prairie Grove prepared to do it all over again coming out of another time-out.

Risner bottled up the ball-handler prompting one more Lion time-out and wrapping up the fourth encore.

Gravette's next opportunity ended with the ball going out-of-bounds because good team defense by the Tigers didn't allow the proper passing angle to get the ball into the post. This stand represented Prairie Grove's fifth encore.

With 18.5 seconds to go Alex Edmiston made the front end of a 1-and-1, but missed the second. Gravette did themselves in by carelessly losing the rebound out of the baseline.

Prairie Grove got the ball to Alex Edmiston and the 1-and-1 scenario repeated.

Trembly raced downcourt laying the ball in and Busch stopped the clock by calling time down 45-43.

Alex Edmiston was undercut and a foul called before the clock started sending him to the line for his third straight 1-and-1.

The Gravette student body tried to get inside his head, yelling out, "Hey, No. 33, you're not going to make it. You're not going to do this," but he had the last laugh by sinking both to make the final margin, 47-43.

The Tigers did not have a good fourth quarter offensively producing only six points, but rode their defense, which held Gravette to four points in the third and 11 in the fourth.

PRAIRIE GROVE 47 GRAVETTE 43

Prairie Grove^14^15^12^6^--^47

Gravette^8^20^4^11^--^43

Gravette (12-13, 4-8): Jake Carver 4 0-0 12, Brayden Trembly 4 2-4 12, Colby McCarthy 3 0-0 7, Tristan Batie 2 2-2 7, Johnny Dunfee 0 2-2 2, Issac Griffith 3, Chace Austin 2, Cy Hilger 2.

Prairie Grove (7-13, 4-7): Alex Edmiston 8 6-8 24, Nick Pohlman 6 4-4 16, James Millwood 2 0-2 4, Braden Risner 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 9-13 47.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Edmiston 2, Risner). Gravette

