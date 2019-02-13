LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Laurie Adkins is the new sports complex manager/program director for Farmington Sports Complex on Southwinds Drive.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's new manager for the sports complex knows her way around a softball field and baseball field.

Laurie Adkins, who grew up in Farmington, has been a softball coach mainly on the college level for 37 years and an umpire for baseball for 30 years.

Adkins said friends from her Farmington High School days encouraged her to submit her application when the city advertised the position for a new sports complex manager/program director.

"They reached out to me and said this looks like the perfect job for you," Adkins said.

Adkins said she applied for the position because she was ready for a different direction but wanted something that was still in her "wheelhouse."

Her last coaching position was as softball coach for University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. She served as coach for the college for five years. Adkins also has helped with baseball and softball programs at the University of Arkansas and taught coaching classes on the college level as well as leading seminars at national conferences.

Adkins' favorite sport to umpire is baseball but she also calls basketball and volleyball games. She's steered away from working softball games, she said.

"I learned early on not to umpire in my coaching field," Adkins said, noting she didn't want to get in the situation of calling a high school softball game and at the same time recruiting a player from one of the teams.

Her baseball umping experience has included high school and college games, national and international tournaments and USA women's baseball games. Adkins became the first female umpire to work a state championship baseball game when she called the Class 3A state championship baseball game on May 19 at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. One of her goals is to work the Women's Baseball World Cup.

The past three years Adkins has been working for herself. She started a mowing business called "Mama Mows Best" and was instrumental in creating the Arkansas Sports Officials Association, an organization that grew out of the need to train and recruit officials for basketball games. The association now has about 80 officials and 45 schools.

Mayor Ernie Penn said the city received 14 applications for the job from candidates with a wide variety of backgrounds.

Adkins' resume stood out, Penn said, because of her wide experience in sports management, her coaching and umpire experience and her background in running ball programs.

All her references said she was dependable, a hard worker and would do a good job for the city, Penn added.

"We were very fortunate she applied for the job," he said.

Adkins said she believes her experiences over the past 30-plus years will benefit the sports complex and those families coming for the softball and baseball programs.

She has officiated games, coordinated teams and built youth sports leagues.

"My ability to build and organize, coupled with my experience handling situations, will make a good venue for the kids and sports and recreation," Adkins said. "My varied experience in different sports has helped me put together pieces of the puzzle."

Her right-hand man at the park is Bo Carnes, who is head groundskeeper/field maintenance. Adkins said Carnes' experience and knowledge about the dirt, grass and structure of the fields will make sure everything is ready to go.

Adkins started Jan. 15 and hit the ground running to prepare for the 2019 summer ball program. She said she does not plan to come in and make a lot of changes but at first wants to see how things are done. She does have some ideas for the sports complex in the future but wants to wait and see.

Registration for summer ball ends Feb. 15. Teams can begin practicing around the middle of March, and the ball season will open April 15. In addition, several tournaments will be held during the spring and summer and these will benefit students in the area. Tournaments for Farmington baseball, softball and basketball programs are on tap during the season.

"It will be a rocking place," Adkins said.

The Farmington Booster Club approached the city about running the park's concession stand and Adkins said this is another way the ballpark will help Farmington kids.

One change is that the city will not sponsor a fall ball program this year. Adkins said the fields need some work and staff will use that time to give the fields a rest and upgrade the fields.

She's ready for her new job.

"I'm excited to be working for the community," Adkins said.

Adkins is replacing former sports complex manager Misty Wilson, who was fired by the city on Oct. 26, 2018, after city officials were notified a warrant had been issued for her arrest on a felony theft charge. Wilson was arrested by Washington County Sheriff's Office in connection with the fraudulent use of two bank accounts for the youth sports program in Greenland.

Wilson is scheduled for trial March 29 in Washington Circuit Court.

