PRAIRIE GROVE -- When Lane Davis of Prairie Grove couldn't find a place to land to meet new friends, she decided to jump on a suggestion to create her own space.

The result has been a new group called Gals of the Grove that is open to women living in Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln and other nearby towns.

For more information about Gals of the Grove, go to its Facebook page, email galsofthegrove@gmail.com or call 479-846-1221.

The group is not political, is not a playgroup for moms and tots and does not get into religion. It doesn't collect any dues.

"It's a social group to make friends," Davis said. "The #1 rule is to be kind."

Davis moved to Prairie Grove last spring and was looking for something to do. She was retired but was not interested in going to a senior center. She threw out a comment on Facebook, explaining that she was looking for ways to meet people.

Someone suggested she start a women's group. Davis took the woman up on the idea and started with a post on Facebook. A few women attended an initial meeting in October. The group grew in number. They gave themselves a name and now have a logo.

There were 56 women at the last meeting held at Jim's Razorback Pizza in Prairie Grove. The Gals of the Grove Facebook group has more than 200 members.

Davis and a few other women serve as the leaders of the group but Davis said she is not in charge. The "majority rules" when the group makes any decisions.

Gals of the Grove has a monthly meeting for those who can attend. The meetings are held at different times, such as Saturdays or weekdays, to provide opportunities for everyone to be able to come at one time or another. Smaller groups of women may get together at different times for shopping, going to the casino, lunch, going to a movie or walking.

The Facebook page for Gals of the Grove is used as a forum for these get-togethers, Davis said. Someone may suggest meeting for lunch one day and anyone who can shows up.

In addition to monthly meetings and small get-togethers, the Gals held a Christmas party for everyone and are planning several spring events, such as going to Eureka Springs for the day or taking a train ride to Van Buren.

Davis said she has been amazed by the demographics of the group. There are women who are 21 years of age up to someone who is 71 years old. The group includes teachers, nurses, stay-at-home moms, retirees and those with many other careers.

"You see young ones with old ones. There are no age barriers," she said.

Davis notes that it's harder to make friends as an adult. In Prairie Grove and similar small towns, life in many ways centers around the church, and if someone is not affiliated with a certain church, they do not have as many opportunities to meet people.

It's also surprised her the number of women who did not feel that they had any friends, she said. They had co-workers but not other women they considered friends outside work. The group includes people new to this area but also some who have lived in Prairie Grove for many years.

"Four months ago I wouldn't have believed there would be this many women looking for friends," she added.

Kasi Sears serves as the social coordinator of the group. Her family moved to Northwest Arkansas because they were tired of the hot weather in south Texas. Her mother, Julie Tandy, moved to Prairie Grove to be near her children and also helps lead Gals of the Grove.

Sears has young children and like Davis said it's hard to make friends as an adult.

"It's worse than dating," Sears said.

Janece Vines moved to Prairie Grove from Fort Smith last year. She was a widow who had recently re-married. Vines had visited the downtown shops in Prairie Grove and loved the community. However, moving to Prairie Grove she did not know anyone. It's also not always easy to make friends in a new church, she said, because many people there already have friends.

She said loneliness can be a factor in a new community and can lead to depression.

It's easier to make friends with Gals of the Grove because that's the "whole purpose" of it, Vines said.

Tandy said being involved with Gals of the Grove has encouraged her to get out of the house.

Sears added, "I've made new friends and have explored new places."

Davis said she found that she "did not do retirement well." Starting the group has gotten her out of the house and given her the opportunity to meet a lot of new people.

"It's an amazing group of women," Davis said.

The next challenge for the group is to find a place big enough for the monthly meetings. Davis said the leaders are working on several options. Since no one pays any dues, Davis said the group needs to find a place that does not charge rent or any fees.

