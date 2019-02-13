Former Prairie Grove City Council member Murph Pair, who owned a local business in Prairie Grove and was an active member of Prairie Grove Lions Club, was recognized at the chamber banquet with a Life Time Achievement Award for all his efforts in activities to benefit the community. Chamber President Dale Reed presented the award.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A record crowd attended the annual Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce banquet Monday for good food, good information, a good speech and then to celebrate the 2018 Citizen of the Year and 2018 Business of the Year.

Around 180 people gathered around tables in the Prairie Grove High School commons. Washington County Sheriff's Office provided the meal with members of the Arvest Bank Board on hand to assist with the meal.

Many local merchants and others sponsored tables or donated door prizes to be given away throughout the evening.

Washington County Circuit Judge John Threet served as guest speaker for the event, joking he was a substitute for Sheriff Tim Helder who had to pull out because of a meeting in Fayetteville.

Threet's talk was humorous most of the time but he also encouraged those at the banquet to realize someone's "measure of success" is not based on income or position in life but in giving back to others and helping people in ways that will go beyond a person's life span.

Threet said his father was a pastor for a small Baptist church and his family did not have a lot of money growing up.

"My father was the most successful person I ever knew," Threet said. "Every morning when he got up, his goal was to help people in any way he could...He met those goals everyday."

The highlight of the evening each year, though, is recognizing those who are receiving the Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year awards.

In addition, this year the Chamber awarded former City Council member Murph Pair with one of the Chamber's most distinguished awards: a Lifetime Achievement Award for long-time commitment and contributions to the Chamber, community and city of Prairie Grove.

The Chamber has given out only five lifetime achievement awards over the years. The last recipient was Greg Reed in December 2014. Greg Reed had just retired after 28 years with Arvest Bank in Prairie Grove.

Pair served on the City Council for 33 years, stepping down in December 2012. He was a volunteer firefighter, actively involved with Prairie Grove Lions Club and owned his own business in town, J&B Auto.

"This man spends a lot of time giving back to the city of Prairie Grove," said Chamber President Dale Reed in presenting the award.

Reed noted the Clothesline Fair is the largest event hosted by the Lions Club and Pair was the "go to guy" for the fair for many years. Pair also donated to many causes through his business and volunteered to help in many ways., Reed said.

"We're very honored to give the Lifetime Achievement Award to Murph Pair," Reed said.

In presenting the Citizen and Business of the Year awards, Reed noted that every year there are many individuals and businesses that could be selected for the award, but some always rise to the top.

In announcing the Citizen of the Year, Reed noted the recipient is a member of the Prairie Grove City Council and Prairie Grove Planning Commission but also is involved in many activities to serve those in the community.

Brea Bartholomew Gragg, a 2007 Prairie Grove High graduate, is youth and children's director at Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, volunteers for Meals on Wheels, community Angel Tree, the Little Pantry, the school's Backpack program and Samaritan's Cupboard.

"She delivers doughnuts to local businesses. You never know when she's going to show up," Reed said.

Gragg has a degree in journalism from the University of Arkansas and earned a master's degree in education from the University of Arkansas in 2014.

"If you haven't figured out who it is yet, you know that she comes from a great family here in town," Reed said. "They've always given back to our community. If you know her she spends countless hours, she's always helping, she's also willing to lend a hand in whatever she does."

Choosing a Business of the Year also is a hard decision but Reed said he believes the Chamber came up with a "good one" for 2018.

What My Eyes Have Seen, a commercial photography business owned by Brian Stark, has been in business in Prairie Grove for 11 years. Its clients include Proctor & Gamble, Great Value and Coleman Outdoors.

"Obviously, they do exceptional work and they've done exceptional work for us in the last couple years in donating their time to the Chamber and to help Main Street and to make our presentations really top notch," Reed said.

The photography business also works with the schools, is active with social media and helps with sports photos and senior portraits.

Reed explained that What My Eyes Have Seen created the city's and chamber's presentation to apply for Main Street Arkansas. He attributed the excellence of the presentation in making a difference in Prairie Grove being selected for the program.

"I think it was the visual presentation that helped put us over the top," Reed said.

