4A-1 Conference

at Harrison

Monday's Games

Game 1 -- East No. 4 Shiloh Christian vs. West No. 5 Gentry (Girls), 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- East No. 4 Berryville vs. West No. 5 Gentry (Boys), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Game 3 -- West No. 3 Gravette vs. Game 1 winner (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 4 -- West No. 3 Prairie Grove vs. Game 2 winner (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 -- East No. 3 Huntsville vs. West No. 4 Prairie Grove (Girls), 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- East No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. West No. 4 Gravette (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Game 7 -- East No. 2 Berryville vs. Game 3 winner (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 8 -- East No. 2 Harrison vs. Game 4 winner (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Game 9 -- West No. 2 Farmington vs. Game 5 winner (Girls), 7 p.m.

Game 10 -- West No. 2 Pea Ridge vs. Game 6 winner (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Game 11 -- West No. 1 Pea Ridge vs. Game 7 winner (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 12 -- West No. 1 Farmington vs. Game 8 winner (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- East No. 1 Harrison vs. Game 9 winner (Girls), 7 p.m.

Game 14 -- East No. 1 Huntsville vs. Game 10 winner (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Game 15 -- Girls consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Game 16 -- Boys consolation, 4 p.m.

Game 17 -- Girls championship, 5:30 p.m.

Game 18 -- Boys championship, 7 p.m.

3A-1 West

at West Fork

Monday's Games

Game 1 -- No. 5 Elkins vs. No. 8 Mansfield (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 5 Lincoln vs. No. 8 Mansfield (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 -- No. 6 West Fork vs. No. 7 Waldron (Girls), 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- No. 6 Greenland vs. No. 7 Cedarville (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Game 5 -- No. 3 Cedarville vs. Game 3 winner (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 6 -- No. 3 Waldron vs. Game 4 winner (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 -- No. 4 Greenland vs. Game 1 winner (Girls), 7 p.m.

Game 8 -- No. 4 TBD vs. Game 2 winner (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Game 9 -- No. 1 Charleston vs. Game 7 winner (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 10 -- No. 1 Elkins vs. Game 8 winner (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Game 11 -- No. 2 Lincoln vs. Game 5 winner (Girls), 7 p.m.

Game 12 -- No. 2 Charleston vs. Game 6 winner (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Game 13 -- Girls championship, 6 p.m.

Game 14 -- Boys championships, 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 02/13/2019