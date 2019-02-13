Here are activities going on at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park for the rest of February.

DAILY PROGRAMS

Battlefield Tour, 10-11 a.m.; 2-3 p.m. Fee is $5 adult, $3 child. Meet at the Hindman Hall Museum.

Live Musket Demonstrations, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Free. Meet at the Hindman Hall Museum.

FRIDAY, FEB. 15

Inexplicable Confusion, 11:30 a.m., Free. Meet at the west overlook to find out about General Blunt's arrival onto the field.

Brother vs Brother, 3:30 p.m., free. Meet at the Borden parking area. This is a program on the Ryal brothers, who fought for different sides during the war.

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

The Slaughter Pen, 11:30 a.m., free. Meet at the Borden parking area for a talk on the Borden Orchard firefight and the tragic loss of life.

The Black Brothers of the 37th Illinois Infantry, 3:30 p.m., free. This is about two brothers, John and William Black, who fought with the 37th at Prairie Grove and Pea Ridge.

