CANE HILL

Saturday Concert Series

Historic Cane Hill will host a Third Saturday concert series that begins this Saturday, Feb. 16. A cabin fever hike will be held at 3 p.m. The concert will feature Ozark Highballers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Square Dance with Ozark Highballers will begin at 6 p.m. Food will be available.

FAYETTEVILLE

AARP Driver Safety Class

AARP will sponsor a Driver Safety Class at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23 at Avenir Memory Center, 1967 W. Truckers Dr., Fayetteville. For more information, call 479-442-2011. The courses teaches current traffic laws, defensive-driving techniques and more. It will last four hours and reservations are requred. Cost is $14 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

LINCOLN

Annual Chamber Banquet

Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet Friday, 6 p.m., Feb. 22 at Lincoln High School. Theme is "Growing Lincoln Together." Special speakers will be new Mayor Doug Hutchens and new Lincoln Police Chief Kenneth Albright. BurgerLand will cater the event.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Planning Commission Meeting

Prairie Grove Planning Commission will meet 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14 in the District Courtroom. Agenda includes preliminary pla for Belle Meadue Subdivision, Phase 4, and submittal of sketch plan for Snyder Grove, Phases, 2, 3 and 4.

