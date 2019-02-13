CANE HILL
Saturday Concert Series
Historic Cane Hill will host a Third Saturday concert series that begins this Saturday, Feb. 16. A cabin fever hike will be held at 3 p.m. The concert will feature Ozark Highballers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Square Dance with Ozark Highballers will begin at 6 p.m. Food will be available.
FAYETTEVILLE
AARP Driver Safety Class
AARP will sponsor a Driver Safety Class at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23 at Avenir Memory Center, 1967 W. Truckers Dr., Fayetteville. For more information, call 479-442-2011. The courses teaches current traffic laws, defensive-driving techniques and more. It will last four hours and reservations are requred. Cost is $14 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
LINCOLN
Annual Chamber Banquet
Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet Friday, 6 p.m., Feb. 22 at Lincoln High School. Theme is "Growing Lincoln Together." Special speakers will be new Mayor Doug Hutchens and new Lincoln Police Chief Kenneth Albright. BurgerLand will cater the event.
PRAIRIE GROVE
Planning Commission Meeting
Prairie Grove Planning Commission will meet 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14 in the District Courtroom. Agenda includes preliminary pla for Belle Meadue Subdivision, Phase 4, and submittal of sketch plan for Snyder Grove, Phases, 2, 3 and 4.Community on 02/13/2019
Print Headline: What's Happening