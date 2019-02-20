This past spring and summer, I had the honor of working with a lamb that had been born on the Farmington FFA's farm.

Being able to use this lamb was a huge help with my successful show season because I didn't have to go on a search for a lamb that I thought would do well in shows. For hours I would be at the barn sitting there, letting him warm up to me more and more until finally I could get close enough to begin putting his halter on him.

After that, CrackerJack and I put in lots of time learning how to walk, how to set and how to brace.

Eventually, when August rolled around and it was time to kick it into gear and begin prepping for shows, he was more than ready. On show day I was nervous because he had never even been around this many lambs, much less performed in front of them. But to no surprise he did amazing for me and even got first place in weight class 4!

CrackerJack ended up getting 5th overall out of over 100 market lambs, and I was so proud of how well all of the hard work we had both put in paid off for us. Having this lamb come from my group of FFA family made winning my class at the Washington County Fair so much more memorable and meaningful!

General News on 02/20/2019