Recently our Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter here at Farmington traveled to Hot Springs for our annual 360! leadership conference. We took students from a range of grades to experience this FFA tradition. This trip is full of laughs and learning during both days. From the bus ride to sharing bunk beds to attending activities, the trip was never dull.

Everything began as the chapter loaded the bus to depart for Camp Couchdale. Students spent hours getting to know each other and upperclassmen gladly shared games and company to keep everyone busy.

After the long ride, our chapter pulls into camp. .As an upperclassman, I enjoyed seeing old friends as well as watching our young members make new ones. Eventually though, activities begin and the real fun begins.

Greenhands are separated into their own group and the teaching begins. The speakers stress the importance of individuality, persistence, and goals to young leaders in agriculture. There are so many lessons to absorb, and through games and lessons, every student learns something new.

Coming to the end of our 360 conference is disappointing, but at the same time it is also motivating. With the end of the conference, starts the beginning of the season. Teams bond, study, practice and are able to use their newly learned leadership skill through it all. This conference really does start the season off on the right foot and our chapter will continue to enjoy it for years to come.

General News on 02/20/2019