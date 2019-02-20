At the end of my sophomore year, I was granted the opportunity to be a chapter officer for my school's FFA program. I was one of two juniors who received the privilege of being an officer a year early. This put me in the right environment to become a more well-rounded student and by extension a more responsible young man. Everything that we did as a group taught me a lesson. And to this day I am still learning new things each time our team gets together. The older officers helped me learn the importance of being on time, keeping grades high, being willing to work when help is needed, and all sorts of other small lessons.

Now I'm the senior, and I have been doing all that I can to present the value of work ethic both inside and out of the classroom to my fellow students, at least I hope so. Being an FFA officer has been one of if not the most valuable experiences for me in high school because of the countless opportunities I have been provided to better myself.

