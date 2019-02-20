When asked to participate in the Wreaths Across America ceremony, we always feel honored to be a part of such a wonderful cause. We have a lot of family members that are not only American heroes, but they are "OUR" heroes. Many of our family, which served in all branches of the military, are buried at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville. This event allows us to visit their grave site and pay tribute to them.

When placing the wreaths on each headstone, we are reminded of the men and women who sacrificed their lives for us. We have a lot of respect for our military and feel very proud to be a part of this activity and able to honor those that are fallen. This activity serves as a reminder of how important we must have been to them, for them to give their lives for us. We would not be able to participate in many things we do every day without those that have given us our freedom. It is very important for us never to forget the sacrifices that were made for us.

The wreaths are only a small token of appreciation and we are happy to do it. Thank you Farmington FFA for allowing us to honor our veterans!

General News on 02/20/2019