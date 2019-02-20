COURTESY PHOTO Peggy Hackett, a crossing guard for Prairie Grove Middle School, uses this flyer to remind parents and students about the importance of wearing a seatbelt and not using a handheld cell phone in a school zone.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A crossing guard at Prairie Grove Middle School considers the children in her pathway "her kids" and she is determined to protect her kids. By protecting children, she is meeting her most important goal: to protect the hearts of parents.

Peggy Hackett, who also is a para-professional with special education classes at the school, lost her 18-year-old daughter Hannah in a car accident in 2006. Hannah knew the importance of wearing a seatbelt but that day, as a passenger in the vehicle, she chose not to wear her seatbelt. The driver wasn't wearing one either.

Officials on the scene told Hackett the seatbelt most likely would have saved Hannah's life.

Hackett does not want any other parents to go through the hurt and pain she's had since the death of her daughter.

This is what drives her efforts for driver safety and keeping kids safe.

"It has to do with sparing parents the grief of what we've gone through."

Following the accident, Hackett teamed up with a new organization in Little Rock called the Injury Prevention Center with Arkansas Children's Hospital and University of Arkansas for Medical Services.

A friend from the center called to check on her. The result is that the Injury Prevention Center used a video recorded by Hannah as part of an advertising campaign on vehicle and driver safety. The ad went on to win several major awards.

In the video, Hannah is recording herself singing several songs in the mirror. She aspired to be a professional singer and wanted to go to Nashville.

The video closes with Hannah saying, "I love you Mom and Dad."

The campaign to save lives kept going from there, Hackett said.

Hackett and the Injury Prevention Center were instrumental in helping get a new state law passed in 2009 that made wearing a seatbelt a primary law, which means law enforcement officers can stop a motor vehicle if they see the driver or a front passenger is not wearing a seat belt.

Hackett also assisted the center in getting another law passed in 2009 that implemented a graduated driver's license, which in part limits the number of passengers a teenage driver can have.

"God took all these horrible things and made something wonderful out of it to save parents this grief," Hackett said.

Hackett decided to take another step to ensure child safety when she was injured about two years ago while working as a crossing guard at the middle school. She was knocked over by a vehicle being driven by a distracted driver.

Hackett hit her head and was taken to the hospital where she learned she had a concussion.

"This made me even more aware. We need to do something about this," she said.

Hackett said she began to place large posters on her vehicle that said, "Buckle Up for Hannah. No phones in the Zone." She would wear bright clothes and lights on her clothes to make sure drivers did not miss her standing in the cross walk.

Hackett wanted the state to change the law to make it a primary offense if someone is using a hand-held wireless device in a school zone. She called the governor's office and was referred to District 80 state Rep. Charlene Fite.

Hackett contacted Fite and has been amazed at the representative's quick response to help.

"Oh my goodness. Look what has happened," Hackett said.

Fite sponsored House Bill 1182, which makes the use of a hand-held wireless device while driving through a school zone a primary offense. Driving through a school zone while using a phone is already an offense punishable by a fine up to $250. However, state law does not allow police to pull someone over solely due to the fact a hand-held wireless device is being used.

The bill states that a driver of a motor vehicle shall not use a handheld wireless phone while operating the vehicle when passing a school building or in a school zone during school hours when children are present and outside the building.

It allows a driver to use a handheld device for an emergency situation. The law would not apply to law enforcement officers.

The House passed the bill on Feb. 5 and transferred it to the Senate. The Senate referred the bill to its Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee. Fite said Gov. Asa Hutchinson has assured her he will sign the bill if it is passed by both legislative bodies.

"To me, this is good government, when a citizen in Prairie Grove sees a problem and instead of just griping about it, makes a call," Fite said. "Her action has brought about change."

Fite said the new law would not apply to someone waiting in line to pick up children at school or to someone parked in the school parking lot but to those drivers who are in a moving vehicle in school zones or when passing a school with children present.

Like Hackett, Fite said she is concerned about distracted driving on the roads. She is a member of a new committee looking at all the state's distracted driving laws to make them more concise and less confusing.

"We will look at every section and figure out ways to make it better," Fite said. "Let's get that done and ready to save lives. It's just the most dangerous thing to me."

As a crossing guard, Hackett said she sees drivers using their cell phones every day in the school zone. Some have their phones up to their faces. She's had a couple "close calls" with children coming to school.

"Parents do not stop because they are on their phones," Hackett said. "It's crazy how people think it's OK to be on your phone."

Many drivers on their cell phones in the morning are people in work trucks, she added.

Hackett said if these laws prevent the loss of even one child, it's worth it so that a parent does not have to go through unimaginable grief.

Mary Porter, who is program manager for Safer Teen Driving with the Injury Prevention Center, said the center seeks to provide information on motor vehicle safety to Arkansas teens and parents.

Vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for teenagers, Porter said.

"We seek to eliminate distractions for novice drivers," she said.

