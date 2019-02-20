This past summer my sister Abigail Norsworthy and I attended the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference (WCL) held in Washington, D.C.

More than 300 FFA members participated in this week-long conference. As part of the conference we toured the Arlington National Cemetery, the Holocaust Museum, the Capitol and the Federal Triangle. In addition, we were able to meet with and engage our Arkansas State Legislators and Representatives. We even called the Hogs with them on the steps of the Capitol.

A significant part of our time was spent in leadership meetings discussing topics such as diversity, advocacy and global needs. The pinnacle of the conference was the service day project. Our group was able to pack over 1,000 meals for local residents of Washington, D.C. I am thankful and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

General News on 02/20/2019