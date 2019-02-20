The Prairie Grove FFA chapter has played a very significant role in the Washington County Fair in many ways. Our chapter has been involved with keeping the trash picked up, parking, and the clean up afterwards. The county fair holds a special place in all our hearts here in Prairie Grove; it actually is home to some of my fondest memories.

It is where friends, great memories, and second families are made. Thanks to our chapter involvement in the fair, I have felt like I can call the fairgrounds my second home due to the overwhelming amount of love, support, and friends I have made there. By being in charge of the parking, our members are able to create memories that will last a lifetime. By cleaning up the fairgrounds, it provides the opportunity for some of us to get to mingle and meet some of the other members. I have to say I am extremely grateful for my chapter and the wonderful skills and memories that it is had brought me at the Washington County Fair through the years.

