Ten members enjoyed the Kitchen Band fun in the Lincoln Senior Center on Tuesday. They did really miss Jack Thompson who is recuperating from a fall at his home last week. Hopefully he will be with the group next week.

The Lincoln Center members plan to visit Elkins for chair volleyball on Feb. 21 and Prairie Grove Christian Church for the chair volleyball tournament on Feb. 22. Their plans also include visiting Cherokee Casino at Siloam Springs on Feb. 25 and practice beanbag baseball on Feb. 26 in Lincoln. Busy, busy, but very peaceful and enjoying life.

Topics of conversation lately have been mostly on the weather. We have been caught out in the heavy blowing snow, also a rain storm, and Monday the fog was so thick we could barely see (clouds so low) and it was raining. It makes us really feel for those up north, absolutely covered with snow and way below zero.

Now, some humor, different topic --

"Prayers"

A small boy pleaded with his father for a baby brother.

"Why don't you pray for a little brother every night before you go to bed," his dad suggested.

The little boy prayed every night for several weeks. During that time, his wish wasn't granted, and he eventually gave up.

Several months later, the boy's father said, "We're going to the hospital to see your mother. We have a big surprise for you."

When they walked into the room, the boy saw his mother holding two babies.

"Well, what do you think of your twin brothers?" his father asked.

The little boy thought for a moment, then replied, "I bet you're glad I stopped praying when I did."

Happy birthday to Ella Mae Thurman, Allee Lipford, Neil Helm, Keith Lipford, Ann Chambliss, Becky Griscom, Betty Pharr, Nicky Morris, Robert Curtsinger, Gary Cheatham, Jackson Ford, Lois Guess, Mary Jane Lowe.

Happy anniversary to George and Lorene Schooler.

Happy years, all!

Community on 02/20/2019